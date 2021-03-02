Daqo has secured another big supply deal, Xinte is pushing to build a new factory in Inner Mongolia and the board of JA Solar has approved a proposal to deploy 20 GW of wafer production capacity in the autonomous region.Polysilicon manufacturer Daqo New Energy Corp today announced a three-year, 41,000 metric ton (MT) supply agreement with Zhonghuan Semiconductor, which will purchase the products to feed its monocrystalline wafer production. Daqo said Zhonghuan would make an upfront payment as part of the contract and polysilicon prices would be determined monthly. TBEA-owned poly peer Xinte Energy ...

