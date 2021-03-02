Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 2, 2021) - BioMark Diagnostics Inc. (CSE: BUX) (FSE: 20B) (OTC Pink: BMKDF) ("BioMark") is pleased to announce that it has granted 2,100,000 incentive stock options under the Company's Stock Option Plan ("Option Plan") to third-party consultants to support market communication and corporate strategy as it advances its commercialization efforts. Each option is exercisable into one common share at a price of $0.25 per share and will vest immediately. The options will expire two years from the date of grant. All other terms and conditions of options are in accordance with the terms of the Company's Stock Option Plan.

In addition, BioMark has cancelled 100,000 options previously issued to consultants.

About BioMark Diagnostics Inc.

BioMark is developing proprietary, non-invasive, and accurate cancer diagnostic solutions which can help detect, monitor and assess treatment for cancer early and cost effectively. The technology can also be used for measuring response to treatment and potentially for serial monitoring for cancer survivors.

