Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 2, 2021) - CAVU Mining Corp. (CSE: CAVU) ("CAVU" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has initiated data processing and permitting on the Kitimat Copper-Gold Project ("Kitimat Project"). The Kitimat Project is located in the traditional territory of the Haisla First Nation.

Highlights:

Geophysical processing in progress

Permitting for geophysical work and drilling in progress

CAVU's CEO, Dr. Jaap Verbaas, stated, "The Kitimat targets have never been explored using novel geophysical techniques. Additionally, legacy data has never been reprocessed to characterize the geophysical signature of the known mineralized showings. This is a great opportunity for CAVU as it will allow us to use legacy data to design geophysical surveys specific to the Kitimat targets."

The geophysical data under review includes a historic Aerodat, IP, and VTEM survey for which digital data are available. The historical data covers one of the two targets on the claim in its entirety. However, data appears to never have been used to target follow-up drilling or to design ground geophysical surveys.

Permitting for the 2-phase exploration program is now in progress. The Company has applied for a 5-year area-based permit that allows for line-cutting, drilling, and ground geophysics. This work will allow the company to proceed with its intended 2-phase exploration program including ground geophysics and drilling of the Bowbyes and Jeannette targets.

The Company further announces that it has allocated 760,000 incentive stock options, of which 500,000 were granted to directors and officers and 260,000 were granted to consultants of the Company. The options have a strike price of $0.47 and will expire 60 months from the grant date.

Qualified Person

Jeremy Hanson, P. Geo., is the qualified person for the Company as defined in the National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed the technical information presented within the news release.

About CAVU Mining Corp.

CAVU is an acronym used in the aviation industry that stands for "Ceiling and Visibility Unlimited" and denotes ideal flying conditions (blue sky for miles). We believe the future for commodities, and especially copper, is bright. CAVU Mining Corp. is currently focused on the exploration of its Kitimat Property in British Columbia.

