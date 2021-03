Experion Holdings Ltd.: Citizen Stash Expands Its Product Line by 44% in Ontario, Canada's Largest Cannabis Market

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2021 / Experion Holdings Ltd. (the "Company" or "Experion") (TSXV:EXP)(OTCQB:EXPFF)(FRANKFURT:MB31) Canada's solution to craft cannabis supply and builder of premium cannabis brands including its sought after and popular Citizen Stash brand, is pleased to announce a 44% increase of its premium product line up with the Ontario Cannabis Store (OCS) bringing its total registered product SKUs in the province to thirteen.

As a result of the strong demand and growth of Citizen Stash within Ontario, Canada's largest cannabis market, Experion was recently awarded an additional four new premium SKUs to be comprised of its first to market strains Sundae Driver 3.5 gram jars and pre-rolls and FP OG 3.5 gram jars and pre-rolls. In just over three months, according to sell through data from the OCS, Citizen Stash has distinguished itself as one of the top 25 suppliers in the province, in terms of total revenue and unit volume based only on its eight flower SKUs. Citizen Stash has quickly gained three of the top seventeen premium flower SKUs selling for more than $40 per 3.5 gram jar, reaffirming the consumer is turning to Citizen Stash for their premium cannabis needs.

"We are very pleased that our Citizen Stash line up has moved so quickly into the top echelon of products sold in Canada's largest cannabis market. These results are evidence of the success of Citizen Stash and support our belief that the future of our business continues to have tremendous upside and growth. As provincial exchanges are moving to streamline their inventories and tighten their SKU registrations, Experion is in the fortunate position to be adding new products to the OCS lineup based on the significant demand for our Citizen Stash branded products," commented Mr. Jarrett Malnarich, CEO of Experion Holdings. "With the introduction of Citizen Stash edibles in Ontario announced recently, Experion is positioning itself for further expansion throughout 2021 driving increasing revenues consistent with what we have seen over the last several quarters."

About Experion Holdings Ltd.

Experion Holdings Ltd. is the parent company of Experion Biotechnologies Inc., a Health Canada licensed cultivator and processor of Cannabis, based in Mission, BC.

Experion Holdings Ltd. is invested in a portfolio of premium cannabis brands and products and is best known for its' rapidly growing Adult-Use premium brand Citizen Stash. The company's growth strategy incorporates a highly scalable aggregation and distribution business model to drive revenues across its national sales network.

Experion trades on the TSX Venture Exchange as a Tier 1 issuer under the symbol "EXP" on the OTCQB Venture under the symbol "EXPFF" and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "MB31".

For further information, please visit the Company's website www.experionwellness.com or contact Investor Relations, Email: IR@experionwellness.com.

Disclosure

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, forecasts, estimates, expectations and objectives for future operations that are subject to a number of material factors, assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company.

Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "continues", "future", "forecasts", "potential", "outlook" and similar expressions, or are events or conditions that "will", "would", "may", "likely", "could", "should", "can", "typically", "traditionally" or "tends to" occur or be achieved. This news release contains forward-looking statements, pertaining to, among other things, the following: The Company's capital spending forecast and expectations of how it will be funded, including the benefits thereof; the use of proceeds of the Loan; the timing of repayment of the Loan, including interest thereon; near-term impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic; the Company's capital management strategy and financial position; the impact of governmental and Company measures implemented in response to the COVID-19 pandemic; the Company's outlook, activity levels, supply chains and sales channels; loss of markets; further legislative and regulatory developments involving cannabis or otherwise affecting the Company's business or its consumers generally, including delays in the issuance of licenses; competition; currency and interest rate fluctuations; and marketing costs.

Although the Company believes that the material factors, expectations and assumptions expressed in such forward-looking statements are reasonable based on information available to it on the date such statements are made, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurances that such statements and information will prove to be correct and such statements are not guarantees of future performance. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties.

Actual performance and results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to: known and unknown risks, including those set forth in the Filing Statement dated September 25, 2017 and/or the most recent annual and interim Management's Discussion and Analysis (the "MD&A") (copies of which can be found under Experion's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com); a significant expansion of COVID-19 pandemic and the impacts thereof; the Company's ability to raise the necessary capital or to be fully able to implement its business strategy; integration of acquisitions, competition, and uncertainties resulting from potential delays or changes in plans with respect to acquisitions, development projects or capital expenditures and changes in legislation; stock market volatility and the inability to access sufficient capital from external and internal sources; general economic, market or business conditions including those in the event of an epidemic, natural disaster or other event; global economic events; changes to the Company's financial position and cash flow; the availability of qualified personnel, management or other key inputs; currency exchange fluctuations; changes in political and security stability; potential industry developments; and other unforeseen conditions which could impact the Company. Accordingly, readers should not place undue importance or reliance on the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive and should refer to "Risk Factors" set out in the MD&A.

Statements, including forward-looking statements, contained in this news release are made as of the date they are given and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Experion Holdings Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/632841/Citizen-Stash-Expands-Its-Product-Line-by-44-in-Ontario-Canadas-Largest-Cannabis-Market