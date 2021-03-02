Aspire Global (AG) has announced a review of the role of the B2C segment (proprietary online gaming brands) in the group structure. The motivation for the review is to identify how best to accelerate the segment's revenue growth profile, and thus the overall group profile. Potential outcomes include the sale of the segment or to merge it with another similar business, and management expects that the B2C brands would likely continue to be customers of its B2B segment. As well as providing profitable growth to AG since its IPO in FY17, strategically the segment has provided insight into wider product development in iGaming for the rest of the group. The B2C segment has provided CAGRs in revenue and EBITDA of c 13% and c 10% respectively since FY16, versus the group averages of 29% and 24%. CEO Tsachi Maimon discusses the review of the B2C segment in the following executive interview.

