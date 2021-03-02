Medienmitteilung

Erster Nachhaltigkeitsbericht

Oerlikon will bis 2030 operativ klimaneutral sein

?Oerlikon veröffentlicht den ersten Nachhaltigkeitsbericht der Firmengeschichte

Im Einklang mit der 2030 Agenda für nachhaltige Entwicklung der Vereinten Nationen

2030 Nachhaltigkeitsziele richten sich an den wesentlichsten ESG Beiträgen aus

Pfäffikon, Schwyz, Schweiz - 2. März 2021- Oerlikon (SIX: OERL) gibt heute mit der Veröffentlichung seines ersten Nachhaltigkeitsberichts mit dem Titel "Innovation für eine nachhaltige Zukunft" ein starkes öffentliches Bekenntnis zur Nachhaltigkeit ab.

"Nachhaltigkeit ist seit vielen Jahren ein integraler Bestandteil unserer Strategie, die unsere Innovationen und Aktivitäten antreibt, um die Bedürfnisse unserer Kunden zu erfüllen", sagt Dr. Roland Fischer, CEO des Oerlikon Konzerns. "Mit diesem Bericht wollen wir nun ein öffentliches Bekenntnis abgeben und uns in die Reihe derer eingliedern, die sich proaktiv in Nachhaltigkeit engagieren und andere dazu inspirieren, diesem Beispiel zu folgen."

Als Zeichen für die gleichwertige hohe Gewichtung von Innovation und Integrität, und zur unumwundenen Unterstützung der Agenda für nachhaltige Entwicklung der Vereinten Nationen, hat sich Oerlikon ehrgeizige Ziele bis 2030 gesetzt. Diese Ziele, z. B. die ausschliessliche Nutzung von Energie aus erneuerbaren Quellen oder die Erhöhung des Anteils von Frauen in Führungspositionen, wurden mit Sorgfalt und Bedacht in Bereichen ausgewählt, in denen Oerlikon durch seine Produkte, Dienstleistungen und Betriebsabläufe die grösste Wirkung erzielen kann.

"Die Festlegung ehrgeiziger Ziele wie das Erreichen von Klimaneutralität im gesamten Unternehmen bis 2030 unterstreicht unser kompromissloses Engagement", fügt Dr. Fischer hinzu. "Ausserdem wollen wir 100% unserer F&E-Investitionen in Produkte stecken, die Nachhaltigkeitskriterien berücksichtigen. Innovation und Nachhaltigkeit betrachteten wir in Oerlikon schon immer als sich ergänzend und stärkend: So haben unsere innovativen Technologielösungen für Düsentriebwerke unseren Kunden aus der Luft- und Raumfahrtindustrie im Jahr 2019 geholfen, 25 Millionen Tonnen CO 2 einzusparen. Gleichzeitig betrug die CO 2 -Belastung durch unsere eigenen globalen Aktivitäten nur 157 000 Tonnen."

Als weitere tragfähige Beispiele dafür, wie Oerlikon in Zusammenarbeit mit Kunden und Partnern Werkstoffe und Oberflächen entwickelt und verarbeitet, werden die Verlängerung der Nutzungsdauer von Maschinen und Werkzeugen, die Verbesserung der Treibstoffeffizienz in der Automobil- und Luftfahrtindustrie sowie bahnbrechende Fortschritte in der Textilherstellung und Investitionen in künftige Mobilitätslösungen genannt.

Der Nachhaltigkeitsbericht 2020 von Oerlikon orientiert sich an den international anerkannten GRI-Standards und unterstreicht die Verpflichtung des Konzerns, seine Leistungen und Fortschritte im Bereich der Nachhaltigkeit transparent darzustellen. Er ist online unter sustainabilityreport.oerlikon.com zugänglich.

