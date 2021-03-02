Largest Mobile Operator in the Philippines to Continue Deployment of Netcracker Digital OSS and Support Services for Excellence in Operations

Netcracker Technology announced today that Globe, a leading telecommunications provider in the Philippines, has extended its contract for Netcracker Digital OSS to support sales and delivery operations for B2C and B2B customers. Globe offers mobile voice and data, broadband and enterprise services to more than 80 million customers.

As a part of this extension, Netcracker will continue to provide Professional Services, including Application Development, Release and Support activities.

In addition, Globe plans to evolve the platform to adapt to digital lead-to-cash automation, SDN/NFV adoption, integration and new technologies while increasing operations stability. This will allow Globe to provide a superior experience to its customers.

Netcracker Professional Services and Support will help Globe on its digital transformation journey while ensuring Netcracker Digital OSS continues to provide stability and reliability, which are essential to bringing high-quality, revenue-generating services to market.

"Netcracker has been our trusted partner for mission-critical delivery operations for many years with a very successful track record of operational excellence," said Carlo Malana, Chief Information Officer at Globe. "We look forward to Netcracker's continued support as we advance our platform to further enhance customer experience."

"We are delighted to continue our support of Globe to help them adapt quickly to new requirements across all markets, including the critical enterprise services space," said Rohit Aggarwal, General Manager at Netcracker. "As a leading operator in Asia, Globe is at the cutting edge of delivering new and innovative services and the highest levels of customer experience for both consumers and businesses."

About Netcracker Technology

Netcracker Technology, a wholly owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, offers mission-critical digital transformation solutions to service providers around the globe. Our comprehensive portfolio of software solutions and professional services enables large-scale digital transformations, unlocking the opportunities of the cloud, virtualization and the changing mobile ecosystem. With an unbroken service delivery track record of more than 25 years, our unique combination of technology, people and expertise helps companies transform their networks and enable better experiences for their customers.

For more information, visit www.netcracker.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210302005112/en/

Contacts:

Anita Karvé

Netcracker Technology

MediaGroup@Netcracker.com