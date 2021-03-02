Sunquest Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for Driving Efficiency and Compliance with Its Differentiated Molecular Laboratory Information Management System

Sunquest provides various interoperable products and services that work with each other to improve lab efficiency and results accuracy

LONDON, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the North American laboratory information management systems (LIMS) market for molecular and genetic diagnostics, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Sunquest Information Systems with the 2021 North America Company of the Year Award. Sunquest's comprehensive portfolio of products and services improves operational efficiency, enhances patient care, and lowers healthcare organizations' costs across the spectrum. In particular, its Sunquest Mitogen LIMS drives a superior user experience with its built-in audit trails, patient-centric focus, support for multiple workflows and instruments, and adaptability to client needs.

Sunquest Mitogen supports multiple molecular workflows such as polymerase chain reaction (PCR), reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR), next-generation sequencing (NGS), chromosomal microarray (CMA), and mass spectrometry. While other existing LIMS products are compatible with only about two workflows, Sunquest Mitogen supports more than 10 workflows. Configurable based on specific parameters and user needs, its latest version boasts greater flexibility and adaptability for enhanced operational efficiencies.

"Sunquest strategically leverages its sister company, Data Innovations, vast collection of instrument drivers to make Sunquest Mitogen LIMS instrument-agnostic. As most competing LIMS solutions connect only with a limited set of instrument brands, its compatibility with numerous device brands makes it more convenient and attractive to users," said Deepak Jayakumar, Industry Analyst, Frost & Sullivan. "Furthermore, it offers superior flexibility and scalability to meet the current and future market demand of laboratories."

On the front end, Sunquest can tailor workflows to adhere to lab-specific protocols; and on the back end, it can configure management reporting and dashboard elements to suit user needs. As a leading molecular LIMS provider, Sunquest elevates laboratories out of the basement to the health system strategic level, to deliver real value to the entire healthcare ecosystem. For instance, in addition to its molecular LIMS, it offers products and services such as clinical and anatomic pathology laboratory information systems, comprehensive blood bank solutions, robust orders and results management support, enterprise interoperability, and physician and patient service center portals.

"Sunquest's best-in-class industry practices and strong brand value helped it support its customers in an extremely challenging marketplace in 2020," noted Norma Vela, Best Practices Research Team Leader, Frost & Sullivan. "Overall, by filling market gaps with innovative products and services and facilitating exceptional customer satisfaction, Sunquest has established itself as a name to reckon with in the North American LIMS market for molecular and genetic diagnostics."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies and the resulting leadership in customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success.

About Sunquest Information Systems

Sunquest Information Systems Inc. provides diagnostic informatics solutions to laboratories worldwide. With our wide-ranging technical and cross-discipline expertise, and equally deep business acumen, no one is better equipped than Sunquest to transform your lab to meet today's complex healthcare challenges and deliver next-level performance. Since 1979, Sunquest has helped laboratories and healthcare organizations enhance efficiency, improve patient care, and optimize financial results. Our capabilities include multi-site, multi-disciplinary support for complex anatomic, molecular, and genetic testing, and support engagement with physicians and patients outside the hospitals at the point-of-care. Sunquest also provides solutions for public health organizations, in the form of disease surveillance and outbreak management, to promote public health wellness worldwide. Headquartered in Tucson, AZ with additional offices in Calabasas, CA and India, Sunquest is a global leader in healthcare information technology. For more information, visit www.sunquestinfo.com.