American Investment Migration Announces Launch of Live Work and Stay in the USA

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- American Investment Migration (AIM), announces the launch of Live Work and Stay in the USASM a service that offers all the benefits of the US E-2 Visa together with what we feel is a viable path to permanent residency for individuals who may later wish to consider or pursue those options.

To facilitate the launch of Live Work Stay in the USASM and the development of this unique approach to E-2, AIM is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Kraig Schwigen as a Principal of American Investment Migration.

Mr. Schwigen brings 13+ years' experience in investment immigration via the EB-5 program along with a strong grasp of legislative matters affecting both E-2 and EB-5 investment migration. Kraig's relevant industry experience includes his position as Chief Operating Officer of CMB Regional Centers. Mr. Schwigen retired as COO in 2019 however, his current consulting role with CMB has kept him closely associated with the immigration through investment industry.

"While there are a number of ways in which people of other nations can come to the US, most of them seem to fall short of the benefits and advantages of the E-2 visa program and AIM's unique approach to it. I believe one of the biggest detractors of the various US immigration programs is the lack of certainty. In contrast, I see the E-2 program differently because certainty comes about very quickly and most of the areas of uncertainty are under the control of the E-2 investor," Mr. Schwigen says.

"We are delighted to welcome Kraig on board, his experience and insight in investment migration will add fresh perspective and approach to AIM's international relationship development. Kraig has demonstrated over many years a keen understanding of the hopes, dreams and desires of investment migration clients in terms of security and value having helped in excess of 5400 families settle in the USA," said American Investment Migration founder Stephen Parnell IMCM.

With Second Citizenship is AIM's platform for sharing expertise and offering consultations and personalized support to our clients. Direct access to Live Work and Stay in the USASM is available at: https://liveworkstay.us

Since our original foundation in 2008, AIM has turned an idea, inspired by our first-generation immigrant founder, into a U.S.-based consultancy offering exceptional worldwide residency and citizenship solutions for successful people. Due to our base being in the USA, particularly in regards to the US E-2 visa program, we offer our clients a distinct advantage over non-U.S. based consultants. It is important to get the right advice on all immigration via investment options available. To find out more, please contact us.

