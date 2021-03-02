Chinese inverter maker Sungrow revealed a 350 MW solar facility was energized in Loc Ninh County, Binh Phuoc Province. The project secured a FiT of $0.0709 per kWh.Chinese inverter manufacturer Sungrow announced that a 350 MW solar power plant was grid-connected in Loc Ninh County, in the Vietnamese southern province of Binh Phuoc. The project, which is currently Vietnam"s second-largest operational PV plant, was built under Vietnam's feed-in tariff scheme and is now selling power at a tariff of $0.0709 per kWh. The annual revenue generated by the solar park, which should produce around 700 GWh ...

