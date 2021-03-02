Leading Supply Chain Risk Analytics Companies, Resilience360 and Riskpulse, Combine and Rebrand as Everstream Analytics

Unique capabilities combined in new Next Generation platform

SAN MARCOS, Calif., March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resilience360 and Riskpulse unveiled today a new company name and brand reflecting the integration of the two companies and launched a new platform that combines the unique capabilities of two leading global supply chain risk analytics solutions.

The new brand, Everstream Analytics, embodies how Everstream's real-time and predictive risk analytics deliver actionable insights to increase the resilience and agility of the supply chains of many of the world's leading brands.

"The word Everstream not only conveys resilience and agility, but it also describes the uninterrupted flow of materials, goods and revenue through our clients' supply chains," explained David Shillingford, CEO of Everstream Analytics. "Our unique capabilities come from applying AI to proprietary data at scale along with our team's deep expertise in supply chain risk analytics. We believe that risk analytics should be embedded in supply chain digitization and data-driven decision making across all functions and our API-centric approach enables this. This enables our clients to turn risk into a competitive advantage. As our new tagline says, we help our clients to 'Get in Front of What's Ahead'."

Everstream's unique capabilities assess, predict and monitor all risks through each phase of Plan, Source, Make and Deliver. The predictive models analyze over 20 billion data points every day and real-time, on-the-ground proprietary supply chain intelligence is sourced directly in 220 countries. The Next Generation platformenables a holistic, integrated, dynamic and predictive approach to supply chain risk management.

Katja Busch, DHL's Chief Commercial Officer, explained that "we created Resilience360 in 2014 to enable businesses to turn supply chain disruption and global environmental and socio-political volatility into competitive advantage by providing them with a holistic, end-to-end view of their supply chains and real-time risk visibility. The new Everstream platformnow supports the next phase of this journey. The solution has shown its value to DHL and our customers throughout the current Covid-19 pandemic. We look forward to being closely involved in the future strategic and operational direction of the combined platform."

Many Fortune 500 companies with the most sophisticated global supply chains use Everstream's solutions to increase supply chain resilience and agility. Equally, companies that are just starting their journey towards a more resilient and agile supply chain use a single Everstream module that can be deployed in weeks, sometimes days.

About Everstream Analytics

Everstream Analyticsis a supply chain risk analytics company that delivers actionable insights to increase the resilience and agility of our clients' supply chains, protecting revenue and reputation.

Our solution integrates with our clients' Procurement, Logistics and Business Continuity platforms to deliver global, end-to-end visibility to supply chain risk to enable our clients to Think Bigger.

We employ a unique combination of human expertise, artificial intelligence and proprietary data to deliver predictive insights to enable our clients to See Further.

We combine data science, proprietary intelligence and multilingual specialists to monitor global risk and events in real-time to enable our clients to Act Sooner.

We embed risk analytics into decision making during planning and execution across all functions and phases of our clients' supply chains to help them Get in Front of What's Ahead and turn risk into a competitive advantage.

More information can be found at www.everstream.ai

