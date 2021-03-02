project44 Unveils Supply Chain Visibility Conference Transform 2021

project44 Brings Together Global Community at Virtual Conference for Supply Chain Innovators

CHICAGO and AALBORG, Denmark, March 02, 2021, the world's leading Advanced Visibility Platform for shippers and logistics service providers, today announced Transform, a virtual conference for supply chain innovators taking place on March 9, 2021 in North America and March 10, 2021 in Europe.



Through thought leadership sessions, product training and networking opportunities, this event will provide a global platform for supply chain professionals across sectors to discuss topics ranging from visibility solutions to digitization.

The conference will feature thought leaders from across the industry, including:

Jett McCandless, CEO and founder at project44

Vernon O'Donnell, Chief Product Officer at project44

Travis Schmidt, Head of NA Transportation at Alcon Laboratories

Martynas Sarapinas, CIO at Girteka

Bart De Muynck, VP, Research at Gartner

Steffen Wagner, Global Head of Transport & Leisure at KPMG

Giuseppe De Vincenzi, IT Manager, Global Transportation Applications at Electrolux

Marian Izquierdo, Sr. Reporting Analyst at PepsiCo

Tejuan Manners, Executive Director, Data Center Group Transformation at Lenovo

Dror Noach, VP, WW Transport Logistics at CNH Industrial

Greg Pritchard, Head of Global Logistics & JAPAC Distribution at AbbVie

"project44 is thrilled to launch Transform in a virtual format for the first time," said Jett McCandless, CEO and founder at project44. "After a year unlike any other, there is no better time to learn from those who are leading the supply chain through disruption, turbulence and conflicts across a myriad of industries."

While the thought leadership track is open to the entire project44 community and highlights industry insights, customer success stories and product updates from several key speakers, the product training track is exclusive to project44 customers and invites participants to ask questions, dive into trainings led by project44 subject matter experts, and join interactive breakout sessions.

Bart De Muynck, VP of Research at Gartner, is just one of a variety of presenters at Transform. "It's an honor to be invited to speak at project44's Transform event," said De Muynck. "It's a challenging, but exciting time to discuss the latest trends in real-time transportation visibility. I'm looking forward to connecting with project44's customers and community to explore how supply chains are innovating."

To register for the conference and view the full agenda and speaker lineup click here.To join the conversation on social media, follow @project44 on LinkedIn or @freightpipes on Twitter, using the hashtag project44transform.

About project44

project44 is the world's leading advanced visibility platform for shippers and third-party logistics firms. project44 connects, automates and provides visibility into key transportation processes to accelerate insights and shorten the time it takes to turn those insights into actions. Leveraging the power of the project44 cloud-based platform, organizations are able to increase operational efficiencies, reduce costs, improve shipping performance, and deliver an exceptional Amazon-like experience to their customers. Connected to over 175,000 carriers worldwide and having comprehensive coverage for all ELD and telematics devices on the market, project44 supports all transportation modes and shipping types, including Parcel, Final-Mile, Less-than-Truckload, Volume Less-than-Truckload, Truckload, Rail, Intermodal, and Ocean. To learn more, visit www.project44.com.

Media Contact

Charlie Ungashick

cungaschick@project44.com