WizarPOS Acclaimed Q1 Mobile Smart Terminal Certification by FeliCa Contactless Platform in Japan

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2021 / WizarPOS, a leading global provider of Android POS terminals and payment solutions, announced today its Wizarhand Q1 was certified under Class M of FeliCa Reader/Writer RF Performance Certification, a state-of-the-art Near Field Communication (NFC) technology standard. This milestone heralds the feature-rich Q1 mobile POS that provides safe and fast contactless applications on FeliCa technology, such as contactless payments, ID cards, transit cards, and e-Wallets.

The certification testing includes digital protocol requirements and RF performance. The latter requires stringent tests on basic performance and interoperability, with a passing score of 95%.

Kaishen Zhu, the founder of WizarPOS, commented, "We are excited to drive the cashless economy and expand our foothold in Japan after receiving this industry-recognized credential. Undoubtedly, contactless payments will play an increasingly important role in the post-COVID era and cashless societies worldwide. The FeliCa-certified system will enable seamless integration and shortened time to market for merchant payment digitization. Utilizing the FeliCa platform, WizarPOS will continuously deliver cutting-edge products and solutions to Japanese clients and partners."

On top of the contactless method, the EMV-compliant Q1 handheld terminal also accepts MSR, chip, and pre-paid cards, barcode scanning, and optional biometric modules. It has been widely deployed in retail, catering, banking, home services, and multi-stores across North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa. The Q1 POS suite comprises terminals, software development kits (SDKs), and a cloud-based Terminal Management System (TMS).

WizarPOS, the trailblazer in Android POS terminal technology, is committed to empowering secure, future-proof, and scalable payment solutions worldwide. Carrying Android DNA without legacies, WizarPOS team debuted the world's first wireless POS device under PCI v1.3 in 2005. Designing and enabling Android merchant payment ecosystems from devices, SDK, and TMS to SaaS solutions, WizarPOS has shipped over 1 million units worldwide within four years. Visit www.wizarpos.com for more information.

