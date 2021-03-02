Datanomix, Inc.: Datanomix Introduces Continuous Improvement Automation Software to Supercharge Your GEMBA Walks

Industry's first digital GEMBA Solution now available

NASHUA, NH / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2021 / Datanomix, leading vendor of production intelligence software for industrial manufacturers, today announced the introduction of its Fusion GEMBA product. This new offering streamlines Continuous Improvement operations and planning, with a focus on the immensely popular GEMBA approach to such projects.

DFF employees run daily production meeting and review latest metrics on Digital Gemba Board

The hallmark is a Digital GEMBA Board - a real-time indicator of key factory metrics around Safety, Quality, Delivery, Cost, and Inventory that offers quick visual drill-downs into any customer, project, or part. All the software requires is a connection to the ERP system - all dashboards and reports from that point forward are fully automated.

Fusion GEMBA continues to build on the production intelligence vision for Datanomix by automatically pulling together critical metrics that describe important facets of factory operations, making people aware of whether performance is increasing or not, and why. Where Fusion Monitoring software quantifies individual job performance using real-time data from manufacturing equipment, Fusion GEMBA leverages existing ERP data to derive intelligence at the factory level. During the morning GEMBA walk, users approach one of several Smart TVs throughout the building, review all the key metrics, jobs, and priorities, and form the day's game plan with all of the stakeholders huddled around. Specific details on any jobs, reports, and plans can be analyzed right at the TV just by clicking and drilling down to learn more.

"We designed our GEMBA software from the user up, to be automated, real-time, simple to follow, and serve as the pulse of the entire factory at a glance. Fusion GEMBA automatically retrieves vital operations information, sorts it, and updates it constantly in order to deliver a dynamic view of the entire operation as it is happening." said Greg McHale, Datanomix co-founder and CTO. "Priorities are clear, metrics are live, and plans and projects unfold live right in front of the TV screen using the best available data. Fusion GEMBA catalyzes the Continuous Improvement culture, making it easy for everyone to see and discuss the best opportunities."

DFF Corporation in Agawam, Massachusetts machines and assembles a number of components for global customers like Amazon, Siemens, and many others. Bill Marganti, DFF president and his staff first deployed the Datanomix Fusion Monitoring System across their 300,000 sq ft facility as a phase one for intelligently managing their large production floor. "Fusion gives us up to the second information on our critical jobs, allowing us to balance the needs of all our operators and customer's parts across the production floor. Our leadership team makes decisions based on Fusion's production scores." Fusion GEMBA was the next logical step in the management framework for DFF. "Gemba is a way of unifying our day-to-day operations and continuous improvement efforts under one umbrella. The Datanomix Fusion products have changed the way we manage growth at DFF. We see the KPI's for the entire operation on a single interactive screen and can drill into any facet of the business to form our action plan," commented Marganti, a 38-year veteran of the industry.

"Our customers asked us to automate their GEMBA workflow to streamline Continuous Improvement efforts while improving overall communications across the plant. They needed a heads-up display for their factories and we provided it to them in a way that is seamless, easy to follow, and requires zero input from them. We let their ERP systems chug along while we amplify the critical factory information that people can act on RIGHT NOW. The latest introduction of GEMBA functionality addresses many of the requirements of a continuous improvement program for our customers' businesses," said Datanomix CEO and Co-founder, John Joseph.

Datanomix Fusion is the industry's first hands-free, real-time, plug-and-play production and operations monitoring solution that requires no operator input and automatically benchmarks and scores running jobs using only data from the manufacturing equipment itself. Fusion GEMBA can be purchased with Fusion Monitoring, or as a standalone product. Running either software product on Smart TVs is highly recommended.

About Datanomix

Based in New Hampshire, Datanomix is fueling the fourth industrial revolution, or Industry 4.0, with Fusion - data analytics made simple for industrial manufacturers. Datanomix's mission is to level the data analytics playing field for industrial manufacturers by giving them robust decision-making tools so they can proudly build world-class products. Learn more at www.datanomix.io.

