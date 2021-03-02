New enhancements include Drop-in, a turnkey feature for global payments with a single front-end implementation

Digital River, an experienced global commerce enabler for established and fast-growing brands, kicked off 2021 with next-level enhancements to its connectors supporting customers on the Magento platform, Salesforce Commerce Cloud, and WordPress. These new connector versions include increased functionality for localized global commerce and additional back-end support for cross-border sales and local fees. Additionally, the latest Digital River connectors now feature the exclusive Drop-in payment feature, allowing brands to quickly enable localized payment methods and begin accepting payments on their websites without customization.

"Digital River has grown tremendously since unveiling our first, API-driven connector in 2019," said Digital River CEO Adam Coyle. "As the needs of our clients change and global business becomes more complex, we continue to refine our offering so brands can meet the needs of their shoppers with one, simple integration to handle payments, taxes, compliance and fraud mitigation."

Leveraging partnerships for new business

While Digital River works to bring clients enhanced opportunities to grow globally through our Global Seller Services, including payments, taxes, compliance and fraud mitigation, we also are growing new business through an ever-expanding partner network.

In Q4, Digital River executed on its first project with Slalom, an industry-leading system integrator, to launch a new B2B store for Sierra Wireless in just 42 days. Traditionally selling through OEM, resellers and distributors, Sierra Wireless was seeking an opportunity to create a direct sales channel for its shoppers.

Digital River announced a new partnership with system integrator Blue Acorn iCi, an Infosys company, and a leading digital consumer experience company. Combining Blue Acorn iCi's approach to the customer experience through analytics, design and strategy, along with Digital River's Global Seller Services, brands can confidently grow their direct-to-consumer stores worldwide.



"Digital River helps us expand our digital commerce offering beyond North America," said Tony Puccetti, chief operating officer of Blue Acorn iCi. "Their global solutions are a turnkey way to fuel commerce growth for our mutual clients."

"Our strategy going into 2021 is to leverage our growing network of partners to expand our reach in the marketplace," said Mike French, vice president of partnerships and alliances at Digital River. "Each partnership brings a unique joint value proposition for brands, allowing them to create the user experience that best suits their shoppers, knowing they have the global expertise of Digital River to back them up."

In 2020 Digital River entered into agreements with 43 technical and system integrator partners, a 290 percent increase over 2019, bringing new and existing clients a new level of choice, flexibility and broader expertise across multiple platforms.

"Partnership with a company like Digital River allows us to help our clients grow globally, and at an accelerated pace," explained Gerard (Gerry) Szatvanyi, CEO at OSF Digital, a new Digital River partner. "Together we bring our customers a connected commerce strategy that seamlessly pairs the front-end user experience with a complete back-end ecommerce solution to maximize revenue and enhance the customer experience."

Success is in the numbers

Digital River's existing clients continue to put their trust in Digital River's core payments, taxes, compliance and fraud mitigation offering. Digital River's overall client retention rate increased 29 percent, year-over-year (YoY), in 2020. Additionally, all of Digital River's top 30 clients renewed for 2020.

Digital River clients, like many companies, were forced to rethink their business plans for 2020 as the pandemic drove more shoppers online. That included a different approach to a holiday season that required not just resetting the calendar, but also resetting customer expectations.

The result for Digital River clients was a successful holiday shopping week encompassing the Tuesday before Black Friday through Cyber Monday:

YoY Gross Holiday Sales Increase from 2019

Globally 51 percent increase

North America 78 percent increase

EMEA 23 percent increase

Overall holiday orders grew 19 percent YoY:

North America 55 percent increase

EMEA 16 percent increase

Share the knowledge

Be sure to listen in to Commerce Connect, Digital River's podcast showcasing the brightest minds in commerce who share their journey to success. Available wherever you get your podcasts.

About Digital River

With more than 25 years' experience, Digital River has mastered the ins and outs of global commerce. Established and fast-growing brands alike rely on our flexible, API-powered solutions to sell direct to their customers, whether they live around the corner or around the world. Our modular platform, global expertise, and advanced partner ecosystem lets brands focus on creating seamless buyer experiences, while we work behind the scenes to manage orders and fulfillment, process payments, mitigate fraud, and handle taxes and compliance on your behalf. Brands benefit from our unique business model, expertly designed to help brands accelerate global expansion, grow revenue, and protect their business from risk.

Digital River is headquartered in Minneapolis with offices across the U.S., Asia, Europe and South America. For more details, visit DigitalRiver.com.

