Trialbee, the leading global data and technology platform provider for patient matching and enrollment in clinical trials, today announced the appointment of Craig Lipset as Chairman of the Trialbee Industry Advisory Board. Craig is a recognized visionary leader who has spent his career dedicated to transforming some of the most challenging issues in clinical research through new innovations.

Craig is the former Head of Clinical Innovation and Venture Partner at Pfizer and a distinguished leader at the forefront of innovation in clinical research and medicine development. Most recently Craig cofounded and co-Chairs the Decentralized Trials Research Alliance (DTRA), which roughly 100 leading life science organizations have joined the first few months since it was established. The core mission of DTRA is making clinical trial participation widely accessible by advancing policies, research practices and new technologies in decentralized clinical research.

A significant barrier to patient participation in clinical research is awareness and access. Trialbee's patient focused platform is changing that paradigm. Powered by Hive, the company's data-driven engine for matching patients globally, Trialbee is leading the world towards broader patient awareness and participation in clinical trials.

"I am proud to be part of a team that embraces digital and operational innovations in a pragmatic way, maintaining focus on patients while providing benefits for industry innovators and the healthcare community. I am honored to lead a global and diverse expert panel that will provide insights and guidance on advancing new and better solutions to engage patients in the development of new treatments. Digital solutions are democratizing trial participation to enable equity and diversity, and these approaches demand equally innovative approaches to engaging patients and realize the vision of improving research access for all," said Craig Lipset.

Craig brings over 20 years of leadership and innovation in the field of drug development. He served on the founding Operations Committee at TransCelerate Biopharma and has been listed among the PharmaVOICE most inspiring people in life sciences, Pharmaceutical Executive's Emerging Leaders, CenterWatch Top Innovators, and AlleyWatch Who's Who in eHealth.

"We are honored to have Craig as the chair of our Industry Advisory Board. This is a strategic role that will guide Trialbee as we reimagine the patients journey into clinical research through new, innovative and data-driven solutions, such as Hive," said Matt Walz, CEO of Trialbee. "The adoption of decentralized trial designs has paved the way for patient access to clinical research. Trialbee is achieving greater global reach and scale of patient matching and enrollment to improve awareness and participation. The investments we are making in data science are driving material improvements to representative population sampling and driving diversity in clinical trials. I cannot think of a more knowledgeable and capable innovator than Craig to help guide us as we continue to build out our patient matching and enrolling platforms."

In addition to Trialbee, Craig's other prominent engagements include serving on the Board of Directors for the Decentralized Trials Research Alliance (Co-Chair), MedStar Health Research Institute, as well as on the Editorial Board for Therapeutic Innovation Regulatory Science. He is an Adjunct Assistant Professor in Health Informatics at Rutgers University and an Adjunct Instructor at the University of Rochester Center for Health Technology.

About Trialbee

Trialbee is the leading global data and technology platform for patient matching and enrollment in clinical trials. Hive operationalizes real world data (RWD) and applies data science to match patients globally. Our Candidate Manager platform simplifies the journey for matched patients to participate in clinical research. Partnering with Sponsors, CROs and virtual/decentralized sites and software providers, Trialbee is achieving patient enrollment goals and driving enhancements in diversity in clinical trial populations. We are the smartest way to match and enroll patients for your clinical trial. For more information, visit www.trialbee.com or contact us at solutions@trialbee.com.

