Grand JS Bank Celebration Held in Lahore

KARACHI, PAKISTAN / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2021 / JS Bank celebrated its Lahore, Sialkot and Gujranwala Retail and Product teams at a grand event held in Lahore on Feb. 19, 2021. Held under the theme "The Power of You," the event recognized high-performing JS Bank family members and their unmatched dedication to the Bank.

The event kicked off with an award ceremony recognizing key individuals followed by speeches from the President and CEO Basir Shamsie and Chief Operating Officer Imran Haleem Shaikh. Both key executives called upon JS family members to continue their efforts to take the Bank forward. The night closed with a fantastic Qawali performance by Imran Ali Santoo, who gave the audience much-needed energy and entertainment.

Speaking at the occasion, Basir Shamsie stated, "You, our people, are the backbone of our success and we understand that it is thanks to you that the Bank has established itself as one of the fastest-growing and most customer-oriented banks in Pakistan. I am confident that you will In Sha Allah make this Bank one of the country's top financial institutions soon. Saath mil kar barhna hai aagey!"

In 2020, JS Bank set new records in its deposit base, which stood at about Rs. 430 Billion. Besides this, Payroll financing crossed the Rs. 12 Billion mark while the Bank's signature Gold Finance product stood at Rs. 7 Billion. The Bank was further recognized as the Best SME Bank at the Asian Banking and Finance Awards and as the Best Bank for SMEs and CSR at AsiaMoney 2020.

JS Bank is one of the fastest-growing Banks in Pakistan, with a domestic and international presence. The Bank is a leader in the digital banking, SME & consumer loans space. JS Bank has been recognized on multiple international and national forums, including the prestigious AsiaMoney, Asian Banking and Finance, DIGI and Pakistan Banking Awards. The Bank is part of JS Group, one of Pakistan's most diversified and progressive financial services groups. For more information, please visit http://www.jsbl.com.

