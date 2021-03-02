Dr. Shawn Joseph's "The Principal's Guide to the First 100 Days of the School Year: Creating Instructional Momentum" a Must-Read for New & Experienced Principals

The book focuses on five core areas that are critical to success: vision, building your team, understanding politics, understanding your data, and strategic planning.

The Principal's Guide to the First 100 Days of the School Year: Creating Instructional Momentum provides principals with detailed timelines, practical advice, and ready-to-use resources to build momentum during the start of the school year, and continue that dynamic forward.

The book, which has been developed to align with the Educational Leadership Policy Standards and the National Board Core Propositions for Accomplished Educational Leaders, respectively, focuses on five core areas: vision, building your team, understanding politics, understanding your data, and strategic planning. As explained in the book by Dr. Shawn Joseph:

Vision: Understanding the power of developing a shared vision of excellence, and communicating your beliefs to your constituency, is critical to your initial success. The power of your school's shared vision will propel you into the future. As the leader of the school, you will need to create the conditions necessary to revisit or to create a shared vision of excellence.

Building Your Team: Your success as a leader will ultimately depend on the quality of leaders you choose to keep around you. You will discover how to assess your initial leadership team, and how to effectively work with your colleagues.

Understanding Politics: Principals must understand the politics of their positions, and the work you will need to do to build relationships with key constituencies.

Understanding Your Data: All data tells a story. What is the most critical data for you to understand? How do you build systems and processes to monitor critical data points?

Strategic Planning: Most schools do not fail because they have poor plans. Schools fails most often due to poor execution of plans. You need a framework for looking at strategic planning and accessing a timeline of activities to consider, as you work continuously to achieve student success.

Each chapter concludes with a list of activities and a timeline, which can be modified by each principal based on their respective local situation. The appendix also contains a Master Timeline for the first 100 days of the school year, and a list of sources for additional learning.

Comments Dr. Shawn Joseph in the introduction to his outstanding and important book: "Our children deserve quality schools led by quality principals. Our collective collaboration will move us closer to this reality."

The Principal's Guide to the First 100 Days of the School Year: Creating Instructional Momentum is available from Amazon.com in Kindle, paperback and hardcover editions.

About Dr. Shawn Joseph

Dr. Shawn Joseph is the Founder of acclaimed education and equity consulting firm Joseph and Associates. His contributions to the education sector have earned him numerous awards and accolades. In 2020, he was selected as the Person of the Year by Nashville's Tribune newspaper, and in the same year he was honored with the Greater Nashville Association of Black School Educator's Trailblazer Award. Dr. Joseph also serves as a Board Member for several organizations including Learning Forward, the American Heart Association of Middle Tennessee, and Junior Achievement of Middle Tennessee.

