FactMR: Why HVAC Recovery is Key for Temperature and Pressure Switch Demand: New Study Opines

Increased demand from the HVAC industry to impact the growth of temperature and pressure switches

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2021 / Technological advancements and the increasing demand for white goods to boost global temperature and pressure switches market demand. According to the award winning market research and consulting firm Fact.MR, increasing industrialization and advanced production technologies are proliferating the demand for the product. Industry giants are investing in R&D activities to create lucrative market.

Demand for heavy consumer goods from white goods such as pressure cookers, air conditioners is fostering the global sales. Extensive demand form the HVAC industry for the pressure switches for equipment like compressed air systems, and pumping systems are key factors.

"Penetration of online market through smart devices has been boosting the revenue for the online temperature and switches market. Widening scope from the independent e-commerce portals is boosting the sales of these switches," says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Takeaways

Growing demand from the automotive industry to surge the production for temperature and pressure switches

Applications from various industries like food & beverage, marine, register a staggering growth for pressure switches

Asia-Pacific remains the lucrative region for the market

Prominent manufacturers are focusing their strategies on product innovation using advanced technologies

Rapid advancements in aerospace industry is leading to enhance the production of temperature and pressure switches

R&D activities from the leading key players, attributed to the growth of temperature and pressure switches.

Advancements in the sensor technology likely to nudge the temperature and switches market towards growth

Temperature and pressure switches Market- Prominent Drives

Demand for technologically advanced and reliable products from the consumers to strengthen the sales

Growing investments from the manufactures for extensive customization to increase the demand of temperature and pressure switches.

Commercial HVAC devices to proliferate the manufacturing of temperature and pressure switches.

Temperature and pressure switches Market- Key Restraints

Lack of accuracy in bimetallic switches to be a deterrent for the global market.

Slow response from the liquid filled switches to compromise the global sales of the market.

Competitive Landscape

ABB, Danfoss, United Products, Honeywell International Inc., Parker Hannifin Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Schlumberger Limited, Schneider Electric, The Baumer Group, Texas Instruments, Trafag AG and Eaton are some key temperature and pressure switches manufacturers profiled in Fact.MR's report.

Key players are focusing on expanding their global presence by strategic M&A with other players. For instance, in 2020, ABB announces its acquisition with Accenture for the software development capabilities across the industries.

In April 2020, Danfoss announced its new launch for its electronic liquid level switch known as Danfoss LLS 4000 to regulate it more on the safety level for enhanced reliability and to prevent liquid from slugging in compressors.

More Valuable Insights on Temperature and pressure switches Market

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global Temperature and pressure switches market. The study divulges essential insights on the Temperature and pressure switches market on the basis of product (temperature switches, and pressure switches), product range (temperature range in Celsius [below 50, 50-70, 70-120, 120-150, 150-250, 250-500, more than 500], pressure switch range [less than 10 bar, 10-50 bar, and more than 50 bar]), price range (less than US$ 50, US$ 50-100, US$ 100-200, more than US$ 200), application (residential, commercial and industrial), distribution channel (online and offline), and across six major regions.

Key Questions Covered in the Report

How much revenue will the global temperature and pressure switches market generate in the upcoming years?

Which application of Temperature and pressure switches is likely to gain momentum in the market by 2030?

Which region is likely to be a lucrative market during the forecast period?

What are the major opportunities witnessed in the global Temperature and pressure switches market?

Which are the prominent Temperature and pressure switches manufacturers?

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Industrial Goods Domain

Magnetic Induction Heating Devices Market: The global Magnetic Induction Heating Devices market report published by Fact.MR gives a detailed analysis on prominent growth dynamics, including possible drivers, opportunities and trends, expected to prevail across the landscape in the upcoming years. A comprehensive analysis regarding key geographies and prominent manufacturers has been embedded in this report.

A/V switches, distributors & control boxes Market: Fact.MR's incisive coverage on the A/V switches, distributors & control boxes market sheds insights on the key drivers, trends and opportunities expected to prevail across prominent segments and key geographies for the forthcoming assessment period. Additionally, details about key manufacturers and their revenue shares have also been incorporated.

Heating Cable Market: Fact.MR's report on Heating Cable market delivers an in-depth analysis on the strategies and competitive landscape for the upcoming period. The report delves on the major trends and opportunities anticipated to prevail the market dynamic in the upcoming years. The key players' market share data provided by the report given you a detailed insights on the shortcomings and forthcomings of the market for the forecast period.

