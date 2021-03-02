Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 2, 2021) - Eco Depot, Inc. (OTC Pink: ECDP), a Nevada company, Eco Depot, Inc. subsidiary, Bronya Canada Group Inc., and WIELAND ELECTRIC INC, have completed a preferred distribution agreement to distribute four Bronya Climate Shield products to their client base. Wieland Electric is a manufacturer and global supplier of electrical and electromechanical components and solutions to large industrial sector leaders. Weiland Electric will sell and distribute the Bronya Climate Shield products to key manufacturers and large providers of critical infrastructure industries, manufacturers and builders, among others.

Wieland Electric, a world market leader for pluggable, electrical installations in the field of building technology and a top solution provider of safety and automation technology with extensive electrical and electronics distribution in North America, will focus on Bronya Climate Shield products sales and distribution in Canada, U.S. and Mexico. Wielend intends to place Bronya Climate Shield products in "industrial accounts, end users and original equipment manufacturers in the electrical industry including but not limited to: lighting manufacturers, Engineering Procurement and Construction (EPC) large scale contractors, companies involved in power generation and distribution (including hydro-electric, nuclear, oil & gas and wind), various machine builders such as material handling providers, logistics and conveying providers, packaging, food and beverage providers, manufacturers of HVAC, building and access control equipment, and the mining industry." However, Wieland's distribution agreement is not limited to these industries.

The Preferred Distribution Agreement focuses on four products which Bronya Canada Group manufactures and supplies: Bronya Classic - Thermal Insulation Coating (Interior); Bronya Façade - Thermal Insulation Coating (Exterior); Bronya Aquablock - Water Proofing Coating, and; Bronya Fire-Retardant - Fire Retardant Coating.

Wieland Electric is highly reputable, known for excellence, offering high value to the most productive organizations within critical infrastructure industries. Bronya insulation products' thermal efficiency properties will now be available for industrial consumption through the distribution channels established over the last 30 years by Wieland. With applications tested at the macro and micro (nano) levels, Bronya products are positioned to be adopted by major manufacturers as an immediately available energy efficiency agent, capable of meeting fire retardant standards to improve products without disrupting manufacturing while improving energy efficiency by as much as 40%.

Eco Depot is honored to expand the reach of Bronya product commercialization with Wieland as a powerful ally in meeting the corporate initiative to strategically place Bronya products with important global contributors. Through this new distribution partnership with Wieland, Bronya intends to support critical industry stakeholders in lowering overall production costs, improving working conditions for workers worldwide, improving equipment functionality and safety, and empowering organizations to help meet global and national energy consumptions goals.

Eco Depot believes that Bronya liquid thermal insulation products applied at industrial energy production and transport levels to nano applications in electronics products with singular functions supports organizations in bridging the gap to meet 2030 SDG goals, especially in reduction of energy consumption to insure greater distribution of clean energy, while providing immediate economic benefit to stakeholders providing critical infrastructure contribution.

About Bronya Climate Shield products distributed by Wieland Electric Inc.:

Bronya Classic: Bronya Classic is our baseline thermal formulation, designed for a wide range of applications. It has strong adhesion to wood, concrete, metals and other construction materials. Our primary objective when developing Bronya Classic was to create a temperature-resistant, weather-protective and rust-inhibiting coating that is durable enough to withstand extreme conditions. Bronya Classic is extremely insulating and, when applied sufficiently, can reduce energy costs inside of most structures by up to 40%.

Bronya Facade: Bronya Facade is our toughest formulation. It is uniquely developed for the thermal insulation of vertical surfaces. A single 1mm coat applied on the interior and exterior of a wall forms a single, joint-less surface, which helps maintain and insulate the interior climate. Bronya Facade reflects up to 80% of the visible solar and infra-red radiation spectrum. It significantly reduces indoor heat in the summertime, resulting in lower air conditioning expenditures. In cold climates, it can reduce heating costs by up to 40%. It is like the classic, but more effective for exterior use.

Ensures thermal insulation of both interior and exterior walls.

Does not increase structural load.

Significantly reduces energy consumption.

Reduces material expenses and labor costs.

Uses significantly less space than standard insulation.

It can be applied to brick, concrete, wood, vinyl, and metal walls.

Bronya Aquablock: Bronya Aquablock is uniquely formulated to prevent water damage. It can be applied to roofing, foundations, bathroom floors, electrical cables and more. The surface of Bronya AquaBlock has no seams, which prevents any water from escaping or leaking. Due to its high adhesion, it is not affected by sunlight, humidity or temperature changes. It is easy to apply by brush, roller or spray gun. After curing, Bronya AquaBlock turns into a strong and durable coating that is not degraded by atmospheric or other environmental conditions. It is durable, extremely elastic and maintains its characteristics in the most extreme conditions.

Fireproof version available.

Elasticity reaches 220%.

Bronya Fire Retardant: Bronya Fire Retardant can be found in various ratings of R45, R60, R90, R120. It is used to improve the fire safety of enclosing structures. Bronya Fire Retardant:

Thin application to paper, wood, metal, and plastic will result in a very effective fire protective coating.

Surface maintains the same physical and mechanical characteristics as was prior to application.

LCTIM does not impair its thermo-physical properties and allows the product to maintain its fire retardant rating.

Unlike its rivals, Bronya Fire Retardant can be colored. This has no impact on its efficacy.

More cost-effective than the competition.

Easy application for reduced labor costs.

A single coat (without additional life-prolonging layers) is designed to maintain protection inside buildings for 30 years.

ABOUT WIELAND ELECTRIC

Wieland Electric (Germany: GmbH) is a medium-sized, family-owned company in the electrical and electronics industry, and is headquartered in Bamberg, Germany. The Wieland company, which celebrated its 100-year anniversary in 2010, is among the pioneers in electrical connection technology. The internationally aligned family company, market leader in the area of pluggable installation technology for buildings, maintains worldwide subsidiaries. In addition to the production lines in Bamberg, there are also production units in the Czech Republic, Serbia and China. Wieland Holding, to which STOCKO Contact GmbH & Co. KG has also belonged since 1998, is represented in over 70 countries, and includes about 2,200 employees.

ABOUT ECO DEPOT

Eco Depot, Inc. acquires, manages, and develops eco-friendly real estate assets and consumer brand products. Their focus is to provide investments, funding, and support for acquisitions, start-ups, entrepreneurs, and green companies dedicated to protecting the environment. Eco Depot is a development stage distributor of eco-friendly consumer brand products and is publicly traded Over the Counter at (OTC Pink: ECDP).

ABOUT BRONYA CANADA GROUP

Bronya Coatings Group, Inc. ("the Company") is based in Montreal and intends to commercialize a Multi-Purpose liquid thermal insulation paint Bronya Climate Shield product line in North America. The Company's mission is to establish third-party production facilities globally to reduce the costs associated with the business' supply chain. The Company also has established relationships with major home improvement stores on a worldwide basis.

ABOUT BRONYA CLIMATE SHIELD

Bronya Climate Shield increases energy efficiency, energy savings, and reduces carbon emissions through energy conservation. Product Website: www.bronyaclimateshield.com.

