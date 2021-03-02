Development of Hashoff CMS Version 2.0 as a Total Self-Service SaaS, Fully Integrated with TikTok

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - March 2, 2021) - DGTL Holdings Inc. (TSXV: DGTL) (OTCQB: DGTHF) (FSE: A2QB0L) ("DGTL" or the "Company") has activated a leading software engineering firm, on behalf of its wholly owned subsidiary, Hashoff LLC. The engineering firm has been retained to develop a version 2.0 of Hashoff's social media CMS product suite.

Over the past two months the DGTL Holdings Inc. management team has stewarded a detailed RFP (request for proposal) process and interviewed numerous engineering firm candidates. Post a thorough technical review, several software enhancements have been identified to meet scalability goals and the project has been expanded to a version 2.0 of the Hashoff software.

The most notable software development will be the integration of top video based social media applications into Hashoff's marketplace creation products. Adding top video applications (e.g. TikTok) as core channels on the Hashoff platform will allow agencies, advertisers, and key accounts to create "cross-social" creator campaigns with a much wider reach and a larger and more engaged audience base. From the creator standpoint, this integration will open a new and formidable market for Hashoff and increase overall competitiveness and revenue potential.

Video based creator content is the fastest growing category within the global social media marketing industry. With over 1.5 billion users worldwide, TikTok has grown over 800% since 2018, and is now the most downloaded social media application on iOS Apple Store.[i]

The second technical enhancement identified is a development of Hashoff's administration management platform. The technology currently requires manual processing of creator payments which has been deemed inefficient for the buyer, seller and the Company. Version 2.0 of the Hashoff software will ensure the platform is fully automated and functions on a scalable self-service format thereby eliminating the need for managed service elements, creating heightened efficiencies for customers and improved gross margins for the Company.

Lastly, a technical review of the Hashoff technology also identified an opportunity for increased granularity of creator content. These added product feature enhancements and search parameters will increase effectiveness of client campaigns and overall competitiveness.

Adam Harris, Chief Technology Officer, states that, "as a leading content creation marketplace, Hashoff offers advertisers access to top ranked creators where audiences engage the most. Version 2.0 of the Hashoff IAM and Create Marketplace product suite will include a new self-service administrative platform and the integration of video-based applications like TikTok. This is the next logical development for the CMS platform and a vital preparation for long term scalability and a higher volume of user activity."

The software development contract was awarded to a leading engineering firm, scheduled to begin the process immediately, vis-a-vis a three-phase development plan. Regular business service will be uninterrupted, and version 2.0 is scheduled to be launched by July 30th, 2021.

DGTL HOLDINGS INC.

DGTL Holdings Inc. acquires and accelerates transformative digital media, marketing and advertising software technologies, powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI). DGTL (i.e. Digital Growth Technologies and Licensing) specializes in accelerating fully commercialized enterprise level SaaS (software-as-a-service) companies in the sectors of content, analytics and distribution, via a blend of unique capitalization structures. DGTL Holdings Inc. is traded on the Toronto Venture Exchange as " DGTL ", the OTCQB exchange as " DGTHF ", and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as " A2QB0L ".

For more information, visit https://dgtlinc.com/investors.

HASHOFF LLC

As a wholly owned subsidiary of DGTL Holdings Inc., Hashoff is an enterprise level self-service CaaS (content-as-a-service) built on proprietary Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI-ML) technology. Hashoff's AI-ML platform functions as a full-service content management system, designed to empower global brands by identifying, optimizing, engaging, managing, and tracking top-ranked digital content publishers for localized brand marketing campaigns. Hashoff is fully commercialized and currently serves numerous global brands by providing direct access to the global gig-economy of over 140 million freelance content creators.

Hashoff's customer portfolio includes global brands in a range of key growth categories, including Anheuser Busch-InBev, Nestle, Post Holdings, Danone and Keurig-Dr. Pepper, Dunkin Brands, The Container Store, TJ Maxx, Ulta Beauty and Pizza Hut Live Nation, The CW, Scribd, Syneos Health and Novartis, etc.[ii] Watch the Hashoff investor video by visiting; https://dgtlinc.com/hashoff.

