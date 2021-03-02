Lippincott Clinical Context helps medical schools deliver instruction, experiential learning, and assessment across all aspects of medical curriculum

Today, Wolters Kluwer, Health introduced Lippincott Clinical Context, a suite of digital learning tools intended to help medical schools as they incorporate digital and remote instruction into their curriculum. The Lippincott Clinical Context program provides access to a comprehensive set of solutions that faculty can use to deliver high quality instruction and assess student progress in every discipline, from anatomy to basic sciences to clerkship topics, whether students are on campus or remote.

"Nearly a year into the COVID-19 crisis, it's clear that medical schools appreciate the enduring value of digital tools as an accelerator for today's students and that faculty will continue to rely on these resources as part of a blended curriculum going forward," said Vikram Savkar, Vice President and General Manager, Medicine Markets of Health Learning, Research Practice, Wolters Kluwer. "To support faculty, we've brought together our existing digital tools with new resources built specifically to meet the digital learning style of the next generation of practitioners."

Digital products within the Lippincott Clinical Context suite include:

LWW Health Library: searchable digital full-text versions of leading Lippincott textbooks across every area of medicine,

Acland's Video Atlas of Human Anatomy and Grant's Anatomy Lab: together provide a powerful online supplement to gross anatomy labs,

Bates' Visual Guide to Physical Examination: the premier video-based training system for conducting patient exams,

Firecracker: a market-leading assessment solution combining USMLE board preparation with classroom-based formative assessment functionality,

Lippincott Connect: a powerful, personalized digital textbook experience for students aligned with foundational medical school classes.

Lippincott Clinical Context is immediately available to medical schools. Institutions can purchase access to the entire suite or each component individually, depending on their needs. All components are supported by Wolters Kluwer's market-leading customer service and training resources designed to help faculty make a successful transition to blended learning approaches. For more information, visit Lippincott Clinical Context.

