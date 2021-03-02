Leadstar Media Launch My Betting Sites South Africa

STOCKHOLM , March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lead generation experts Leadstar Media have recently extended their international presence with the recent launch of My Betting Sites South Africa. The "My Betting Sites" family already has a well established presence in the UK, New Zealand, Australia, Canada, India, Nigeria, Kenya, and have also recently expanded their operations into Ghana.

Like with the other countries covered on My Betting Sites,My Betting Sites South Africa(MBS) serves as a bookmaker comparison website, with the purpose of providing users with all the information they need to select the betting site that they feel is the best for them.



MBS South Africa ranks and reviews South Africa's top betting sites, using carefully chosen metrics, such as welcome bonuses, betting features, markets, odds, deposit methods and more. It also provides users with detailed guides covering key information and processes unique to online betting in South Africa.

Alex, MBS South Africa's Editor, comments:



"South Africa hosts a unique and competitive online betting landscape. There are plenty of online betting sites in South Africa, so MBS South Africa's goal is to provide users with a guide on how to best navigate this busy arena."

South Africans are a sport loving nation. From the beloved Springboks and Proteas, to the brave Bafana Bafana, sport has a special way of bringing South Africans together. With this love of sport comes a passion for sports betting, which for decades has been one of South Africa's favourite pastimes.

Regarding the law, betting, whether online or within an establishment, is legal in South Africa provided that the bookmaker holds a national license.

Betting sites can be licensed by any one of nine of the provincial gambling boards, which are overseen by the National Gambling Board; the central governing body for all things gambling in South Africa.



As a result, MBS South Africa only ranks and reviews betting sites that have valid licenses from one or more of the nine national gambling boards, and promises to only provide punters with bookmakers that abide by the law.



With MBS South Africa, users will find an informative hub of unbiased, need to know betting information, that is professionally laid out, visually appealing and easy to navigate.



CONTACT:

Leadstar Media AB

info@leadstarmedia.com

+46767897667

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com