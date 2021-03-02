Lone Star Analysis, a trusted provider of leading-edge predictive and prescriptive analytics, and guided artificial intelligence solutions, has officially launched Lone Star Analysis Ltd., a U.K.-based subsidiary focused on growing the company's operations throughout Europe.

"Expansion into the U.K. is an exciting step for Lone Star," said Steve Roemerman, CEO and chairman, Lone Star Analysis. "We've been working to build relationships and have already established a few long-term clients, so we are ready to serve more customers there."

Lone Star's current European client roster includes the Norwegian Ministry of Defence (NORMoD) as well as a major defense prime contractor and major offshore operator. As a result of these successful, long-standing relationships, and the desire to expand its global reach, the company decided to take steps toward opening a U.K. branch in 2020. Now officially established, the initial goal is to grow in the defense and energy markets. The new location is primed to address the North Sea offshore market and the needs of the U.K. Ministry of Defence (MoD).

The new firm is led by a former Royal Air Force (RAF) officer, Robin Adlam. Having previously served as a consultant for Lone Star in the company's quest to serve the U.K. MoD, Robin is well-versed in U.S./U.K. cooperation. In addition to his military background, he has managed expansions in the oil and gas industry, overseeing contracts in the U.K. market. With his long history of work in two of Lone Star's main industries, he is well positioned to help the new location grow. In his role as managing director, Robin has already been instrumental in helping the company form teaming relationships within the European market.

Lone Star Analysis Ltd. will offer the same services as its parent company, in addition to an array of expanded training offerings.

To learn more about Lone Star Analysis Ltd., visit: https://www.lone-star.com/.

About Lone Star Analysis

Lone Star Analysis is a Dallas-based provider of applied decision intelligence and engineering solutions. We harness predictive and prescriptive analytics, artificial intelligence and inherent knowledge to enhance innovation, create economic strength, and make the world safer. Since 2004, organizations have trusted Lone Star to deliver actionable answers to complex problems in manufacturing, aerospace, defense, energy, logistics, transportation and more.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210302005251/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Elle Glatz

Mod Op for Lone Star Analysis

Elle.glatz@modop.com