Halfords Group PLC (HFD) Halfords Group PLC: Director Declaration 02-March-2021 / 15:15 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Director Declaration Pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.14, Halfords Group plc announces that Helen Jones, Senior Independent Director of Halfords Group Plc, has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director of Virgin Wines UK plc with effect from 2 March 2021. Tim O'Gorman Company Secretary 01527 513025 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00B012TP20 Category Code: RDN TIDM: HFD LEI Code: 54930086FKBWWJIOBI79 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 94654 EQS News ID: 1172448 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

