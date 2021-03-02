Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 2, 2021) - SoLVBL Solutions Inc. (CSE: SOLV), an innovative cybersecurity company that provides proprietary data authentication SaaS that uniquely features advanced cryptography for data authentication at unprecedented speed and scalability, announced that the Company has a second patent pending with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

The application encompasses an adaption and optimization of a well-known and time-tested cryptographic algorithm, the algorithm has been adapted to reduce latency in data stream applications.

"Our ability to reinforce the intellectual property with these world's first patents around fast, low latency route to render arbitrary binary records effectively immutable in that they cannot be forged or altered without detection, means we have the legal framework now for protecting the leadership in this area, which we have developed over the life of our company," said CEO of SoLVBL Raymond Pomroy.

Such functionality opens the door for verifiable data, whose proof of authenticity can be stored and, or, transmitted alongside the data itself. In other words, data, which vouches for its own authenticity and integrity with immediate effect. In other words, Creating Trust Fast.

The company also plans to file additional related patents, and to commercialize numerous solutions to the increasing threat of digital forgery.

"The filing of our second provisional patent application validates our intention to create innovative authentication solutions that are designed to prevent, and address security challenges faced by many companies," said CEO of SoLVBL Raymond Pomroy.

About SoLVBL

SoLVBL is an innovative cybersecurity company. The company's mission is to empower, better, faster decisions by developing a universal standard for establishing digital record authenticity. The lead product Q by SoLVBL, is a proprietary software of the company, designed to be easy to use and adopt, economically priced and provide digital record authentication at lightning fast speed. Q by SoLVBL allows organizations to establish trust in their data. The company is currently pursuing the following verticals: chain of custody for digital evidence; including, NG-911, data used in the financial sector, medical applications and critical IoT infrastructures.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/75845