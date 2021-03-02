Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI), a global fashion luxury group, today announced the appointment of Alejandro Martinez-Galindo as Chief Information Officer of Capri Holdings, reporting to Thomas Edwards, EVP, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer. His start date is March 8, 2021.

Mr. Martinez-Galindo is a global technology leader and has held executive roles across several industries including retail, automotive and pharmaceutical. Most recently, Martinez-Galindo was the CIO of Walgreens where he led a comprehensive transformation of the company's retail digital platform. Earlier in his career, Martinez-Galindo held multiple CIO roles at General Motors where he lived and worked in LATAM, EMEA and North America, including CIO of Europe based in London.

Mr. Edwards said, "Alejandro brings significant experience leading global retail digital transformations, large-scale enterprise systems implementations and data analytics innovation. His strong track record over a broad range of industries and focus on driving business results will help accelerate Capri Holdings continued digital and ecommerce evolution."

Mr. Martinez-Galindo said, "I am incredibly excited to join Capri Holdings and look forward to helping implement the next generation of digital innovation at the Company. Building on the dramatic increase in consumer engagement Capri's luxury brands are currently experiencing, I believe there is a unique opportunity to accelerate this trend leveraging the convergence of technology and customer experience across all touch points. I am honored to have the opportunity to be a part of Capri's journey in this mission."

About Capri Holdings Limited

Capri Holdings Limited is a global fashion luxury group, consisting of iconic brands that are industry leaders in design, style and craftsmanship. Its brands cover the full spectrum of fashion luxury categories including women's and men's accessories, footwear and ready-to-wear as well as wearable technology, watches, jewelry, eyewear and a full line of fragrance products. The Company's goal is to continue to extend the global reach of its brands while ensuring that they maintain their independence and exclusive DNA. Capri Holdings Limited is publicly listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CPRI.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains statements which are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements are prospective in nature and are not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections of the management of Capri Holdings Limited (the "Company") about future events, and are therefore subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts included herein, may be forward-looking statements. Without limitation, any statements preceded or followed by or that include the words "plans", "believes", "expects", "intends", "will", "should", "could", "would", "may", "anticipates", "might" or similar words or phrases, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future financial performance. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect expected results and are based on certain key assumptions, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or implied in any forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic and its potential material and significant impact on the Company's future financial and operational results if retail stores are forced to close again and the pandemic is prolonged, including that our estimates could materially differ if the severity of the COVID-19 situation worsens, the length and severity of such outbreak across the globe and the pace of recovery following the COVID-19 pandemic, levels of cash flow and future availability of credit, compliance with restrictive covenants under the Company's credit agreement, the Company's ability to integrate successfully and to achieve anticipated benefits of any acquisition; the risk of disruptions to the Company's businesses; the negative effects of events on the market price of the Company's ordinary shares and its operating results; significant transaction costs; unknown liabilities; the risk of litigation and/or regulatory actions related to the Company's businesses; fluctuations in demand for the Company's products; levels of indebtedness (including the indebtedness incurred in connection with acquisitions); the timing and scope of future share buybacks, which may be made in open market or privately negotiated transactions, and are subject to market conditions, applicable legal requirements, trading restrictions under the Company's insider trading policy and other relevant factors, and which share repurchases may be suspended or discontinued at any time, the level of other investing activities and uses of cash; changes in consumer traffic and retail trends; loss of market share and industry competition; fluctuations in the capital markets; fluctuations in interest and exchange rates; the occurrence of unforeseen epidemics and pandemics, disasters or catastrophes; political or economic instability in principal markets; adverse outcomes in litigation; and general, local and global economic, political, business and market conditions, as well as those risks set forth in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 28, 2020 (File No. 001-35368). Any forward-looking statement in this press release speaks only as of the date made and the Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking or other statements contained herein other than in accordance with legal and regulatory obligations.

