Dienstag, 02.03.2021
WKN: A0M9RF ISIN: SE0002257402 Ticker-Symbol: N/A 
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
GlobeNewswire
02.03.2021 | 17:05
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Observationsstatusen för Corem Property Group AB tas bort / The observation status for Corem Property Group AB is removed (28/21)

Den 15 december 2020 gavs aktierna i Corem Property Group AB ("Bolaget")
observationsstatus med hänvisning till ett budpliktsbud från M2 Asset
Management AB till övriga aktieägare i Bolaget. 

Idag, den 2 mars 2021, offentliggjorde M2 Asset Management AB ett
pressmeddelande med det slutliga utfallet i budpliktsbudet. 

Mot ovanstående bakgrund beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att observationsstatusen
för stamaktierna av serie A (CORE A, ISIN-kod SE0010714279, orderboks-ID
66929), stamaktierna av serie B (CORE B, ISIN-kod SE0010714287, orderboks-ID
147093) och preferensaktierna (CORE PREF, ISIN-kod SE0010714311, orderboks-ID
74282) i Corem Property Group AB ska tas bort. 

On December 15, 2020, the shares in Corem Property Group AB (the "Company")
were given observation status with reference to a mandatory offer from M2 Asset
Management AB to the other shareholders in the Company. 

Today, March 2, 2021, M2 Asset Management published a press release with
information on the outcome of the mandatory offer. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the observation
status of the ordinary shares of class A (CORE A, ISIN code SE0010714279, order
book ID 66929), the ordinary shares of class B (CORE B, ISIN code SE0010714287,
order book ID 147093) and the preference shares (CORE PREF, ISIN code
SE0010714311, order book ID 74282) in Corem Property Group AB shall be removed. 



För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta
Bolagsövervakningen på telefon 08-405 70 50. 

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. 



Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
