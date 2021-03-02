Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 02.03.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 657 internationalen Medien
Ad-hoc: Kursrelevant!? 300%-Steigerung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0M84G ISIN: SE0002190926 Ticker-Symbol: 2I9 
Frankfurt
02.03.21
08:11 Uhr
0,143 Euro
-0,002
-1,38 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KAROLINSKA DEVELOPMENT AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KAROLINSKA DEVELOPMENT AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.03.2021 | 17:05
91 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Karolinska Development AB (publ): Karolinska Development's portfolio company OssDsign announces a fully guaranteed rights issue and launches new corporate strategy

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN - March 2, 2021. Karolinska Development AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) announces today that its portfolio company OssDsign has decided to carry out a fully guaranteed rights issue of SEK 240 million in combination with overallotment options of up to approximately SEK 30 million - a total of approximately SEK 270 million. The purpose of the financing is, among other things, to accelerate the company's development through the new strategy program ASCENT25.

The guarantors of the rights issue include several of the company's previous major shareholders, including Karolinska Development, SEB Venture Capital and Fouriertransform. In connection with the rights issue, OssDsign presents a new corporate strategy with the purpose of realizing its potential and accelerating the development towards a positive cash flow by 2025. The great interest in the issue reflects confidence in OssDsign's capacity to advance to a new level.

The new strategy, ASCENT25, aims to accelerate the company's growth, value creation and innovation until 2025. The investment broadens OssDsign by supplementing the company's current focus on craniomaxillofacial indications with two new market segments: orthobiology and spinal surgery. The strategy includes five key areas: expansion in the US through increased interaction with treating physicians and key opinion leaders (KOL), establishment of the company's orthobiology operations through commercialization of the synthetic bone grafting technology that was part of the acquisition of Sirakoss Ltd, accelerated internal product development, product validation through new preclinical and clinical studies and clinical registers, and streamlining of the company's production capacity.

"We see great potential in OssDsign's new offensive corporate strategy. The successes over the past year show that there is a clear need for a global player with high-quality products in regenerative treatment of bone defects", comments Viktor Drvota, CEO, Karolinska Development."

For further information, please contact:

Viktor Drvota, CEO, Karolinska Development AB
Phone: +46 73 982 52 02, e-mail: viktor.drvota@karolinskadevelopment.com

Johan Dighed, General Counsel and Deputy CEO, Karolinska Development AB
Phone: +46 70 207 48 26, e-mail: johan.dighed@karolinskadevelopment.com

TO THE EDITORS

About Karolinska Development AB

Karolinska Development AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) is a Nordic life sciences investment company. The company focuses on identifying breakthrough medical innovations in the Nordic region that are developed by entrepreneurs and leadership teams. The Company invests in the creation and growth of companies that advance these assets into commercial products that are designed to make a difference to patients' lives while providing an attractive return on investment to shareholders.

Karolinska Development has access to world-class medical innovations at the Karolinska Institutet and other leading universities and research institutes in the Nordic region. The Company aims to build companies around scientists who are leaders in their fields, supported by experienced management teams and advisers, and co-funded by specialist international investors, to provide the greatest chance of success.

Karolinska Development has a portfolio of ten companies targeting opportunities in innovative treatment for life-threatening or serious debilitating diseases.

The Company is led by an entrepreneurial team of investment professionals with a proven track record as company builders and with access to a strong global network.

For more information, please visit www.karolinskadevelopment.com

Attachment

  • OssDsign företrädesemission ENG (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/ffc44873-a7cf-4566-afdc-8ab46a2f0d90)

KAROLINSKA DEVELOPMENT-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.