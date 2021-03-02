Innovaccer Inc.: Innovaccer Partners With Tech Mahindra to Deliver World-Class Implementation and Technical Services for Healthcare Organizations

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2021 / Innovaccer, Inc., a leading healthcare technology company, announced its partnership with Tech Mahindra Ltd., a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting and business reengineering services and solutions, to drive smart population health management and optimize the implementation process of its FHIR-enabled Data Activation Platform and its entire suite of solutions.

The integration of Innovaccer's data platform with Tech Mahindra's technology services will help the organization create cost-efficient and tailored solutions for healthcare organizations. The partnership will also help Innovaccer to identify at-risk patients and drive smart intervention to prevent them from becoming high-risk patients in the future.

Innovaccer's data platform supports FHIR APIs and complies with the latest FHIR v4.0.1. With Tech Mahindra's technology expertise, the company will enhance its capability and reduce turnaround time for integrating healthcare data to create unified patient records. It will enable the most efficient implementation to solve multiple data-exchange challenges of providers and payers.

The partnership will further strengthen Innovaccer's ability to integrate disparate data sources and serve as a single source of truth for generating actionable insights to drive effective population health management.

Together, Innovaccer and Tech Mahindra will engage with such patients well in advance to enroll them in care plans specifically designed to cater to their health needs.

Vivek Agarwal, Head Corporate Development & Global Head for Healthcare and Financial Services, Tech Mahindra, said, "At Tech Mahindra, we are committed towards leveraging new-age technologies to develop innovative and future-ready solutions to provide enhanced and improved healthcare systems. The partnership with Innovaccer is in line with Tech Mahindra's vision to deliver the future of healthcare in a cost-efficient manner. Reiterating our commitment towards Nxt.Now, the collaboration will further help us to personalized solutions to cater the needs of patients and healthcare organizations."

"Patient-centricity is the soul of healthcare, and the right technology can enable organizations to truly achieve consumer-centered care delivery," says Abhinav Shashank, CEO at Innovaccer. "Our partnership with Tech Mahindra will enhance our technological capabilities and will enable us to efficiently and rapidly address the care needs of every patient and optimize the care management process for healthcare organizations. This partnership is another step towards our mission of helping healthcare care as one."

About Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra offers innovative and customer-centric digital experiences, enabling enterprises, associates and the society to Rise. We are a USD 5.2 billion organization with 121,900+ professionals across 90 countries helping 997 global customers, including Fortune 500 companies. We are focused on leveraging next-generation technologies including 5G, Blockchain, Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence, and more, to enable end to end digital transformation for global customers. Tech Mahindra is one of the fastest growing brands and amongst the top 15 IT service providers globally. Tech Mahindra has consistently emerged as a leader in sustainability and is recognized amongst the '2021 Global 100 Most sustainable corporations in the World' by Corporate Knights. With the NXT.NOW framework, Tech Mahindra aims to enhance 'Human Centric Experience' for our ecosystem and drive collaborative disruption with synergies arising from a robust portfolio of companies. We aim at delivering tomorrow's experiences today, and believe that the 'Future is Now'.

We are part of the Mahindra Group, a USD 19.4 billion federation of companies that enables people to rise through innovative mobility solutions, driving rural prosperity, enhancing urban living, nurturing new businesses and fostering communities. It enjoys a leadership position in utility vehicles, information technology, financial services and vacation ownership in India and is the world's largest tractor company by volume. It also enjoys a strong presence in renewable energy, agribusiness, logistics and real estate development. Headquartered in India, Mahindra employs over 2,56,000 people across 100 countries.

About Innovaccer

Innovaccer Inc. is a leading San Francisco-based healthcare technology company committed to helping healthcare care as one. The company is recognized as a Best in KLAS vendor for 2021 in Population Health Management and #1 customer-rated vendor by Blackbook. Using its Data Activation Platform, Innovaccer unifies patient records and leverages artificial intelligence and analytics to automate routine workflows and facilitate whole-person care. Its solutions have been deployed across more than 1,000 locations in the U.S., enabling more than 37,000 providers to transform care delivery and work collaboratively with payers, employers, and life sciences companies. By using the connected care framework, Innovaccer has helped healthcare organizations unify records for more than 24 million people and generate more than $600M in savings for the healthcare ecosystem.

