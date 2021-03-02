ThreatModeler Software, Inc.: ThreatModeler Wins Copado Cloud Technology Product of the Year Award for 2021

JERSEY CITY, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2021 / ThreatModeler Software, Inc. provides an automated threat modeling solution that secures and scales the enterprise development lifecycle. On February 25th, 2021, ThreatModeler Software, Inc was presented with Digital Revolution Awards' Copado Cloud Technology Product of the Year. The award is given to companies who deliver the most innovative and promising cloud products.

The Digital Revolution Award recognizes achievements in what's possible for the world of cloud technology. The winning contestant acknowledges the importance of value for customers, streamline processes, and more. Nominations were reviewed by a panel of more than 25 independent expert judges from organizations like IBM, Salesforce, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Barclays Investment Bank, Aviva, KPMG UK, Belle Fleur, entero AG, DWP Digital, The Equity Foundation, ISG, Project F, Natterbox, and Fortinet.

"We are very proud of this accomplishment. Years of hard-work and dedication achieved this highly-regarded award with tremendous support from our team and loyal customers," said Archie Agarwal, Founder and CEO of ThreatModeler Software,Inc. "ThreatModeler software has set the standard for innovation and cloud technology in the industry. Using ThreatModeler's extensive knowledge base, we can build the learnings, recommended best practices and design patterns needed to accelerate a company's cloud journey. Cloud architects and developers will have clear specifications for service configurations and be able to write secure code modules."

Founded in 2020, the Digital Revolution Awards serves to promote and commend cloud excellence across the ecosystem. Their mission is to endorse the innovators, the pioneers, the glass-ceiling breakers, and those who are encouraging and energizing the world to achieve more.

ThreatModeler is an automated platform that provides a sustainable, self-service threat modeling practice for applications and infrastructure that evolves as your infrastructure grows. ThreatModeler encourages collaboration through its simple process flow diagram-based functionality that's easy to use in the creation of threat models that identify, prioritize and mitigate threats, while communicating them broadly. ThreatModeler integrates with JIRA, Jenkins, and Azure Boards and Pipelines, with bidirectional web services API also unifying stakeholders in collaboration. Teams are empowered to code fearlessly and deliver new products with security built-in as early as the design phase, which is based on global security and compliance standards.

