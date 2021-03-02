Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Lift of suspension in Midway Holding AB at XSTO (29/21)

Lifting of Suspension At Trading Venue XSTO Issuer: Midway Holding AB, LEI: 213800FDUNKI9PVKJ456 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Instruments: MIDW A SE0000122657 MIDW B SE0000122673 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Lifting reason: With reference to the press release published by Midway Holding AB on March 2, 2021 at 16.50 CET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Continuous The opening auction starts at 17.05 CET followed by continuous trading from: trading from 17.15 CET, March 2, 2021 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Comments: Order books have been flushed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Related N/A instruments: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Contact details: Issuer Surveillance +46 8 405 70 50 Trading Surveillance +46 8 405 62 90 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority has been notified. Nasdaq Stockholm AB