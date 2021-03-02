Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 02.03.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 657 internationalen Medien
Ad-hoc: Kursrelevant!? 300%-Steigerung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
02.03.2021 | 17:17
61 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Lift of suspension in Midway Holding AB at XSTO (29/21)

Lifting of Suspension

At Trading Venue XSTO


Issuer:           Midway Holding AB, LEI: 213800FDUNKI9PVKJ456                  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Instruments:      MIDW A SE0000122657                                           
                  MIDW B SE0000122673                                           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Lifting reason:   With reference to the press release published by Midway       
                   Holding AB on March 2, 2021 at 16.50 CET                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Continuous        The opening auction starts at 17.05 CET followed by continuous
 trading from:     trading from 17.15 CET, March 2, 2021                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Comments:         Order books have been flushed                                 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Related           N/A                                                           
 instruments:                                                                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Contact details:  Issuer Surveillance +46 8 405 70 50                           
                  Trading Surveillance +46 8 405 62 90                          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


The Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority has been notified.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.