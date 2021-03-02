New partnership brings Integra's high performance GaN to high reliability markets, including products for LEO/GEO applications

Teledyne e2v HiRel Electronics, a leading provider of high reliability semiconductor solutions, today announced a new high reliability partnership with California-based Integra Technologies, Inc. (Integra). Under the new agreement, Teledyne will leverage Integra's portfolio of GaN on SiC RF power transistor products to deliver optimized power solutions for the space market.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210302005930/en/

With Integra, Teledyne e2v HiRel will specialize in providing high power RF devices for emerging space applications in the LEO and GEO payload market. Teledyne will also offer high reliability options for Integra's popular GaN on SiC power devices and pallets targeted at the defense market.

"Our space customers are requesting RF power devices at higher power density levels and operating at higher frequencies," said Brad Little, VP and General Manager of Teledyne e2v HiRel. "The combination of our expertise in providing space RF components along with Integra's high performance RF GaN device technology and product portfolio will provide space payload engineers state-of-the-art power devices for insertion in their applications."

"Integra has decades of proven success enabling a variety of defense and commercial radar systems with our world class RF power products," said Suja Ramnath, CEO of Integra. "We are excited to partner with Teledyne e2V, a market leader in hi-rel with deep domain expertise, to extend the application of our unique GaN on SiC technology and products into the growing space market."

ABOUT TELEDYNE E2V HIREL ELECTRONICS

Teledyne e2v HiRel innovations lead developments in space, transportation, defense, and industrial markets. Teledyne e2v's unique approach involves listening to the market and to the application challenges of customers and partnering with our customers to provide innovative standard, semi-custom or fully custom solutions, bringing increased value to their systems. Teledyne e2v HiRel Electronics is part of the Teledyne Defense Electronics Group. www.tdehirel.com

ABOUT INTEGRA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Founded in 1997, Integra is a leading innovator of RF and Microwave high power semiconductor and pallet solutions for mission-critical applications, including state-of-the-art radar, electronic warfare, and advanced communications systems. www.integratech.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210302005930/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Darrek Porter, Director of Marketing

Teledyne Defense Electronics

(404)-368-9714

darrek.porter@teledyne.com