Index: Adjustment of VINXBEURGI Index due to Rights Issue in Tryg A/S

The following information is based on a press release from Tryg A/S (TRYG, DK0060636678) published on March 1, 2021. Each holder of Existing Shares entitles the shareholder to 7 new share of TRYG per 6 share held at the subscription price of DKK 105. The scheduled Ex-date is March 4, 2021. Nasdaq Global Index Group will act according to section 2.6.1 in "Corporate Actions and Events Manual - Nordics,Baltics,& Smart Beta Equities" on the effective date. For further information concerning this notice please contact Nasdaq Index Client Services Team, telephone US - + 1 844 717-0708 or International Callers - NonUS Callers - + 1 301 978 8311 or email at indexservices@nasdaq.com. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=844088