Dienstag, 02.03.2021
Ad-hoc: Kursrelevant!? 300%-Steigerung!
WKN: A14S5W ISIN: DK0060636678 
Frankfurt
02.03.21
08:08 Uhr
24,680 Euro
-1,340
-5,15 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
GlobeNewswire
02.03.2021 | 18:05
104 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Index: Adjustment of VINXBEURGI Index due to Rights Issue in Tryg A/S

The following information is based on a press release from Tryg A/S (TRYG,
DK0060636678) published on March 1, 2021. 

Each holder of Existing Shares entitles the shareholder to 7 new share of TRYG
per 6 share held at the subscription price of DKK 105. The scheduled Ex-date is
March 4, 2021. 

Nasdaq Global Index Group will act according to section 2.6.1 in "Corporate
Actions and Events Manual - Nordics,Baltics,& Smart Beta Equities" on the
effective date. 

For further information concerning this notice please contact Nasdaq Index
Client Services Team, telephone US - + 1 844 717-0708 or International Callers
- NonUS Callers - + 1 301 978 8311 or email at indexservices@nasdaq.com.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=844088
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
