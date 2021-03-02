Regulatory News:

Voluntis (Paris:ALVTX) (Euronext Growth Paris, Ticker: ALVTX ISIN: FR0004183960), a leader in the field of digital therapeutics, announces that Bryan, Garnier Co, a leading pan-European investment bank dedicated to growth companies, has just updated its coverage of the company in a study entitled "A front-runner in Digital Therapeutics".

The publication of this new study is in line with the objective of increasing Voluntis' visibility, broadening its investor base and updating the consensus of financial analysts who follow the stock alongside brokerage firm Gilbert Dupont.

The executive summary of Bryan, Garnier Co analysis note is available via the following link: https://medias.bryangarnier.com/equity/pdf/2021/Voluntis_Version_CORPO.pdf.

Bryan, Garnier Co sets the "Target Price" of the Voluntis share at €8.3.

Next meeting: publication of the 2020 annual results on March 30, 2021, after the close of trading.

About Voluntis

Voluntis creates digital therapeutics that empower people with chronic conditions to self-manage their treatment every day, thus improving real-world outcomes. Voluntis' solutions, combining mobile and web apps, use clinical algorithms to deliver personalized recommendations to patients and their care teams. For example, these recommendations are used to adjust treatment dosage, manage side effects or monitor symptoms.

Leveraging its Theraxium technology platform, Voluntis has designed and operates multiple digital therapeutics, especially in oncology and diabetes. Voluntis has long-standing partnerships with leading life science companies. Based in Cambridge, MA, and Paris, France, Voluntis is a founding member of the Digital Therapeutics Alliance.

For more information: www.voluntis.com

Mnemo: ALVTX ISIN: FR0004183960

