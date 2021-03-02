Regulatory News:

Gecina (Paris:GFC) is delighted to welcome a real estate expert to its building at 96-104 avenue Charles de Gaulle in Neuilly-sur-Seine, signing a firm six-year lease for over 4,000 sq.m.

This space is currently occupied and will be relet from July 1, 2021, the day after the current tenant's departure, highlighting this asset's attractive positioning and Gecina's ability to anticipate its letting challenges.

Located on the major Paris-La Défense road axis, with outstanding transport links, the

96-104 building benefited from an extensive redevelopment that was completed in 2012. Designed by the architects Lobjoy-Bouvier-Boisseau, it is made up of three buildings linked by a gallery and a timber-structured connecting building to give access to all the shared services meeting rooms, café, restaurant opening out on to a patio with an interior garden.

For this operation, Gecina was advised by BNP Paribas Real Estate.

About Gecina

As a specialist for centrality and uses, Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 19.7 billion euros at end-2020.

Gecina has firmly established its focus on innovation and its human approach at the heart of its strategy to create value and deliver on its purpose: "Empowering shared human experiences at the heart of our sustainable spaces". For our 100,000 clients, this ambition is supported by our client-centric brand YouFirst. It is also positioned at the heart of UtilesEnsemble, our solidarity commitment program to the environment, to people and to the quality of life in cities.

Gecina is a French real estate investment trust (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris, and is part of the SBF 120, CAC Next 20, CAC Large 60, Euronext 100, FTSE4Good, DJSI Europe and World, Stoxx Global ESG Leaders and Vigeo indices. In 2020, Gecina was awarded the maximum A rating in the CDP climate change rankings.

