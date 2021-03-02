ANNEX B

Disclosure of the total number of voting rights and capital, in accordance with the Law and Grand-ducal Regulation of 11 January 2008 on Transparency Requirements For Issuers

Lakestar SPAC I SE

ISIN: LU2290523658

WKN: A2QM3K

1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached[1] (including the issuer reference number allocated by the CSSF)

Lakestar SPAC I SE LEI: 2221001IK1TS34BCHL37

2. Identity of the notifier (if another person makes the notification on behalf of the issuer)

3. Total number of shares composing the share capital of the notifying issuer

34.635.000

4. Total number of voting rights attached to the shares composing the share capital of the notifying issuer, including the suspended voting rights

34.635.000

5. Total number of voting rights, excluding suspended voting rights (exercisable voting rights) (optional)

6. Origin of the change

Admission to trading of Class A shares on regulated market of Frankfurt Stock Exchange

7. Date when the change occurred: 19 February 2021