TURNING LEAVES RECOVERY: Tricia Parido and Turning Leaves Introduces Rapidly Transformative Course Package

Transforming in 360 is the Perfect Solution of Personal Development for the Time Consumed Individual.

ARROYO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2021 / Today, Turning Leaves Recovery Founder, Tricia Parido introduces the newly renovated course membership program, Transforming in 360. A unique derivative of Tricia's very own successful system, The Learn to Live Free System. Recovery is important to so many areas of life and we need a clearer picture when we hear the word. Addiction doesn't only apply to the down and ill. How can we change our perspective on these life realities and live? Transforming in 360 answers this question with the perfect solution! This newly renovated course bundle package has expanded to include more for less time. It's the perfect solution for stay-at-home moms, around the clock office workers, and even the busy student. Transforming in 360 was expanded to give participants more access to personal development tools and skillsets, who may have a shorter time frame to invest in their own health and wellness journey. The courses are now available for registration and individuals will receive immediate access to the course at www.turningleavesrecovery.com

"This is the perfect time to share openly and collaborate effectively! Enjoy a one-on-one session with me and get ready to move through and toward your aspirations. You may feel confused and uncertain but by the time it is over you'll have a focus point and strategies in your pocket!", stated Tricia Parido, Founder & Director of Turning Leaves Recovery, Life and Wellness Coaching. Many registrants have already stated their faith in Tricia's course curriculums and are anticipating their Transforming in 360 experience, like Stephanie Stackhouse "…Trish's curriculum provides tools and skills to navigate through any life challenge from relieving stress to forming better habits. I'm entering into this new decade with greater confidence and focus thanks to our work together."

Transforming in 360 includes 360 minutes per month of Personal Coaching Time with Tricia, Weekly Power Hour one-on-one time, Pre-Recorded Training Sessions on various personal development topics with Strengthening Your Resilience, Direct Access and Training with The Live Free System. Better than that, registrants now have the option of more cost-effective payment plan options. Membership Programs and Courses are now available for immediate registration at www.turningleavesrecovery.com

ABOUT TURNING LEAVES RECOVERY

Turning Leaves® Recovery, Life, and Wellness is a Nationally Certified Life Coaching Practice. Our personalized, high-quality care services will guide you toward an empowered and improved quality of life and wellness as you maneuver the journey to wellness. Our team of talented professionals collectively has well over 10 years of professional experience that is laser-focused on making your life better. Based in San Luis Obispo County, we are also pleased to offer services worldwide, thanks to our online programs. The creation of our person-centered, goal-driven coaching practice was developed with great passion and dedication. We work avidly to continuously provide a comprehensive program that is proven to be successful. We offer evidence-based practices of mindfulness-based, insight learning, insightful problem solving, and effective action planning.

