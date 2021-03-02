Acceleration Partners, the premier global partner marketing agency, announced today that it has acquired the agency business of R.O.EYE, a Manchester-based performance marketing agency dedicated to optimizing digital media performance.

The acquisition of R.O.EYE's agency business in the UK strengthens Acceleration Partners position as an affiliate and partner marketing industry leader. Since launching in July 2017, Acceleration Partners' EMEA business has seen significant growth and the team of in-market experts manages over 30 leading brands across 16 European countries.

On the Acceleration Partners deal, Mark Kuhillow, Founder of R.O.EYE commented: "We have built strong relationships with our clients over the years, so it was vitally important to me that we found the right agency to acquire this part of the business. I know the team at Acceleration Partners well, and they will continue the great service we have delivered over the years."

"We are excited to have acquired the agency business from R.O.EYE, having admired and respected the role R.O.EYE have played in the UK affiliate industry since 2004," said Helen Southgate, EMEA and APAC Managing Director, Acceleration Partners. "The two companies have similar core values around servicing clients to a high standard, integrity and creating a workplace for people to thrive. We look forward to continuing the excellent service with our team here at Acceleration Partners, as we continue to grow our client base and team across the UK and Europe."

Concurrent with the transaction, the remainder of the R.O.EYE business was acquired by Awin, a global affiliate network. As many R.O.EYE clients now managed by Acceleration Partners operate affiliate programs on Awin, these acquisitions further strengthen the relationship between the network and agency, who already work closely together in the UK and US.

The R.O.EYE acquisition is Acceleration Partners' second since partnering with Mountaingate Capital to create a leading platform business focused on global partner marketing solutions. In January 2021 Acceleration Partners announced the acquisition of Streamline Marketing.

About Acceleration Partners

Acceleration Partners is the premier global partner marketing agency. By focusing on Better People, Better Process and Better Performance, our team sets the standard for how brands efficiently grow and refine their marketing partnerships anywhere in the world. A trusted agency partner to leading brands, our team of seasoned marketers and industry experts help companies build meaningful, lasting, performance-based relationships with strategic partners. Acceleration Partners has received several prestigious awards and accolades for both our client services and culture, including "Best Agency" (International Performance Marketing Awards), "Best Workplaces" (Inc.), "Best Places to Work" (Glassdoor), "Most Committed to Work-Life Balance" (Digiday).

About Mountaingate Capital

Mountaingate Capital, based in Denver, CO, is a private equity firm that specializes in building and empowering companies with strong growth potential and engaged leadership teams. The firm was launched by a team of partners with deep investment expertise in four distinct market sectors: marketing services, business/industrial services, specialty distribution and specialty manufacturing. Mountaingate's focus on organic growth coupled with its proven customer-centric buy-and-build approach for add-on acquisitions and shared equity ownership with management creates more value for the end customer, while forging stronger, more collaborative, and more successful investment partnerships with management teams.

