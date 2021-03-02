DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Lakestar SPAC I SE

Lakestar SPAC I SE: RELEASE ACCORDING TO ARTICLE 11 PARAGRAPH 6 OF THE LUXEMBOURG TRANSPARENCY LAW AND SECTION 40 PARAGRAPH 1 OF THE GERMAN SECURITIES TRADING ACT (WPHG)



02.03.2021 / 20:31

ANNEX A: Standard form for notification of major holdings



Form to be used for the purposes of notifying a change in major holdings pursuant to the amended law and

Grand-ducal Regulation of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers (referred to as 'the Transparency Law' and 'the Transparency Regulation') NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the CSSF)i 1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached:





Lakestar SPAC I SE

LEI code: 2221001IK1TS34BCHL37,

registered office at 9, rue de Bitbourg, L-1273 Luxembourg, Luxembourg, RCS number B249273 2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):



X An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify):

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation:

Name: Klaus Hommels

City and country of registered office (if applicable): 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.):

ANXA Holding PTE Ltd. 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 19/02/2021 6. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation: % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments



(total of 7.B.1 + 7.B.2) Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B) Total number of voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 19.73 % 14.98 % 34.71 % 34,635,000 Position of previous

notification (if applicable) N/A % N/A % N/A % 7. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: A: Voting rights attached to shares Class/type of shares



ISIN code (if possible) Number of voting rights % of voting rights Direct

(Art. 8 of the

Transparency Law) Indirect

(Art. 9 of the

Transparency Law) Direct

(Art. 8 of the

Transparency Law) Indirect

(Art. 9 of the

Transparency Law) Class B1 2,451,667 N/A % 7.08 % Class B2 2,191,667 N/A % 6.33 % Class B3 2,191,666 N/A % 6.33 % SUBTOTAL A

(Direct & Indirect) 6,835,000 19.73 % B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 12(1)(a) of the Transparency Law Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/

Conversion Period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/ converted. % of voting rights % % % SUBTOTAL B.1 N/A N/A % B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 12(1)(b) of the Transparency Law Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/

Conversion

Period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights Class B Warrants See item 10.

below Upon business combination 5,187,271 14.98 % % % SUBTOTAL B.2 5,187,271 14.98 % 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation: (please tick the applicable box)



Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.



X Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity (please provide a separate organisational chart in case of a complex structure):

N° Name % of voting rights held by ultimate

controlling person

or entity or held directly by any

subsidiary if it equals or is

higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments held by ultimate

controlling person

or entity or held directly by any

subsidiary if it equals or is

higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both Directly controlled by (use

number(s) from 1st column) 1 Klaus Hommels 19.73 % 14.98 % 34.71 % N/A 2 ANXA Holding PTE Ltd 19.73 % 14.98 % 34.71 % 1 % % % % % % % % % 9. In case of proxy voting: The proxy holder named will cease to hold % and number of voting rights as of . 10. Additional information: The expiration date of the warrants will be the close of trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on the earliest of (i) the first business day immediately following the 5th anniversary of the admission date (i.e. 19/02/2021), or (ii) the date of liquidation of the issuer, or (iii) the redemption date (if any) of the warrants in accordance with the terms and conditions of the warrants. Done at Luxembourg on 2 March 2021

Done at Luxembourg on 2 March 2021





