Dienstag, 02.03.2021
WKN: 893509 ISIN: GB0007739609 Ticker-Symbol: LFP 
Frankfurt
02.03.21
17:21 Uhr
16,100 Euro
-0,600
-3,59 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
TRAVIS PERKINS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRAVIS PERKINS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
16,10017,00022:19
Dow Jones News
02.03.2021 | 21:28
149 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Travis Perkins: Publication of 2020 Annual Report -4-

DJ Travis Perkins: Publication of 2020 Annual Report 

Travis Perkins (TPK) 
Travis Perkins: Publication of 2020 Annual Report 
02-March-2021 / 19:55 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Publication of the Annual Report 2020 
Further to the release of its results announcement this morning, Travis Perkins plc (the "Company") announces that it 
has today published its Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2020. The Company's Annual Report 2020 can be 
viewed on the Company's website - https://www.travisperkinsplc.co.uk/investors/results-reports-and-presentations/year/ 
2021 
 
In accordance with rule 9.6.1 of the Listing Rules, copies of the following documents have been submitted to the 
National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/ 
nationalstoragemechanism 
 
  - Annual Report and Accounts 2020; 
 
A condensed set of the Company's financial statements and information on important events that have occurred during the 
year and their impact on the financial statements were included in the Company's announcement. That information 
together with the information set out below which is extracted from the Annual Report constitute the requirements of 
Disclosure and Transparency Rule ("DTR") 6.3.5 which is to be communicated via a Regulatory Information Service in 
unedited full text. This announcement is not a substitute for reading the full Annual Report. Page and note references 
in the text below refer to page numbers in the Annual Report. To view the preliminary announcement, visit the Company's 
website: www.travisperkinsplc.co.uk 
 
 
Enquiries: 
Matt Worster 
Matt.worster@travisperkins.co.uk 
+44 (0) 7990 088548 
 
Robin Miller 
Robin.miller@travisperkins.co.uk 
+44 (0) 1604 592533 
 
 
 
 
 
 
STATEMENT OF PRINCIPAL RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES 
For the year ended 31 December 2020 
 
In an exceptional year dominated by the global pandemic, we have demonstrated a clear understanding of the risks we 
face and taken a proactive approach to risk management to identify and pursue opportunities, drive better decision 
making and, most importantly, prioritise the safety and well-being of the Group's colleagues and customers. 
 
The pandemic has required an ongoing and agile assessment of risks, challenges and issues, adjusting to the development 
of Covid-19 in real time. The pandemic and its wider economic effects continue to bring uncertainty to our operations 
and the delivery of our strategic objectives. Even with a mass vaccination programme, this uncertainty is likely to 
persist. 
 
Risk management framework 
We operate in an industry and markets which, by their nature, are subject to a number of inherent risks. In common with 
most large organisations we are also subject to general commercial, political and economic risks. We are able to 
mitigate those risks by adopting different strategies and by maintaining a strong system of internal control which is 
routinely tested and assured. 
 
Our risk management framework has three pillars: 
* Top down - activities at the Board and Group Leadership Team levels, focused on material risks to the strategy and 
operations. 
* Bottom up - activities across the Group that capture risk perspectives that are significant at a business unit, 
programme or functional level. 
* Emerging risk - new and emerging risks are considered through the regular risk activities above, the results of 
assurance activities, and, at least twice a year, through a process that assesses our risk set against external 
benchmarks. 
 
The output from each pillar informs the process to determine our principal risks. 
 
Responsibility and oversight 
The Board has overall responsibility for risk management and internal controls, and for reviewing their effectiveness 
at least annually. The Board is supported in its assessment by the work of the Audit Committee, which regularly 
assesses the risk framework and the results of key assurance processes, including the work of Internal Audit, to 
provide assurance to the Board that risk is being effectively managed throughout the Group. Further details on risk 
management responsibilities and oversight are given in the Corporate Governance Report on page 79. 
 
Risk appetite 
The Board accepts that, in order to achieve its strategic objectives, and generate suitable returns for shareholders, 
it must accept, and manage, a certain level of risk. It undertakes an exercise, at least annually, to consider the 
nature and level of risk it is prepared to accept to deliver the strategy. Risk appetite is set across a suite of risk 
categories directly relevant to the Group, supported by high-level risk statements which set out the expectations for 
the management and control of each category of risk. The resulting assessment of risk appetite has been set to balance 
opportunities for growth and business development in areas of potentially higher risk and return, whilst prioritising 
safety and maintaining the Group's reputation, legal and regulatory compliance and the desired high levels of customer 
service and satisfaction. 
 
In addition to its annual review in September, earlier in the year the Board also assessed whether the level of change 
prompted by Covid-19 might lead it to revise its risk appetite. 
 
This review concluded that the Group's response to Covid-19 had not sought to take additional risk and that its risk 
appetite in related risk categories was already, and remained, one of low risk. 
 
Risk assessment and reporting 
Our risk management processes aim to identify and assess risks before they impact on activities, position the 
businesses and support functions to effectively manage those risks and leverage related opportunities. 
 
The Board has developed a risk reporting framework that ensures it has visibility of key risks, the potential impacts 
on the Group and how and to what extent those risks are mitigated. 
 
Our risk management activities continue to be developed to support management's assessments of threats and 
opportunities that could materially impact strategic delivery, performance, compliance and reputation. Whilst Covid-19 
has dominated risk activities for much of 2020, there has also been a focus on developing and delivering the risk 
assessments required by the newly developed minimum standards that underpin our 12 material ESG focus areas. This work 
will continue into 2021. In addition, a plan has been developed to further embed risk assessment into key strategic and 
performance reviews in 2021, bringing an increased and regular focus on risk and opportunity management at key decision 
points. 
 
Risk assurance 
We operate a "three lines of defence" model to obtain assurance that major risks are adequately mitigated and 
controlled, as set out below. Oversight is provided by the Group Leadership Team and the Audit and Stay Safe 
Committees, which includes review of progress against agreed improvement actions. Regular updates on assurance 
activities are provided to the Board. 
 
Line of       Source of assurance  Nature of assurance 
defence 
              Business operations 
              & operational 
1st           management           Direct assurance - execution of policies and procedures, training completion, 
                                   management controls and monitoring, key performance indicators and self-assessments 
              Branches & 
              distribution centres 
              Central functions 
              Includes Safety,     Management assurance - risk management programme, compliance and monitoring 
2nd           Fleet, Legal,        activities, central governance processes (including the setting of policies, 
              Finance, IT          procedures and training) 
              and HR 
              Independent reviews 
 
                                   Independent assurance - internal audit activities and third party audits and reviews 
3rd           Internal audit,      that objectively assess the adequacy and effectiveness of governance, risk 
                                   management and controls and support continuous improvement 
              external audit and 
              other third parties

Principal risks

The Board and Group Leadership Team robustly assesses the Group's principal and emerging risks at least twice a year. During 2020 the Board has considered principal risks at four meetings, including detailed assessments of the impact of Covid-19 on the risk set. The principal risks that we consider to have a potentially material impact on the Group's operations and the achievement of its strategic objectives are set out below. They are ordered by risk category rather than relative size of risk. The inherent risk (before the operation of mitigating controls) is stated for each risk together with an indication of the current trend for that risk and strategic objectives that are potentially impacted. Further detail in respect of the potential impact of these risks and the mitigating actions taken are explored on the following pages. The scope and potential impact of risks will change over time. As such the risks set out below should not be regarded as a comprehensive statement of all potential risks and uncertainties that may manifest in the future. Additional risks and uncertainties that are not presently known to us, or which are currently deemed immaterial, could also have an adverse effect on the Group's future operating results, financial condition or prospects. 

Risk category       Principal risks                      Strategic       Risk trend -   Risk trend -   Inherent risk 
objective                                                objective       2020           2019 
                                                                         -              - 
                    Market conditions

Pandemic NEW                         ABC                                           High 
External                                                 AE              N                             High 
                    Changing customer & competitor       ABC ABDE        -                             High Medium 
                    landscape                                                           - 
                    Supplier risks                                       - 
                                                                                        - 
                                                                         -                             Medium 
                    Portfolio management                                                - 
Strategic           Change management                    BCDE ACDE ABCE  -                             High 
                    ESG NEW                                                             -              High 
                                                                         N 
                    IT systems and infrastructure        AD              -              -              High 
Technological       Cyber threat and data security       AE                                            High 
                                                                         -              - 
                                                                         -              - 
                    People                               ABC 
Operational                                              AE                                            Medium Medium 
                    Health, safety & well-being Legal    ABCDE           -              -              Medium 
                    compliance 
                                                                         -              -

Key A. Best-in-class services B. Focus on trade C. Advantaged businesses D. Simplify the Group E. Financial strength

N New

- Increasing

- Decreasing

- Limited change year-on-year

Key disruptive risks that may impact the viability of a strategy or business model are also identified and managed. Whilst several principal risks, including market conditions, supplier risks and the changing customer and competitor landscape, include elements that are considered disruptive in nature, they are categorised above according to the primary driver of the risk.

Key changes in the year

The risk environment in which we operate does not remain static and the Board has made the following changes to the principal risk set in 2020:

* Covid-19 was identified as an emerging risk in the 2019 report and has been the dominant area of focus for our risk management activities throughout 2020. Pandemic risk, specifically in relation to Covid-19, is now recognised as a new principal risk due to the inherent uncertainty associated with it. A pandemic is one of the very few risks that could result in the complete shutdown of our operations. Covid-19 has the potential to amplify or accelerate the onset of certain of our other principal risks and this potential for risk interdependencies has been kept under review during 2020, alongside the additional mitigation measures implemented.

* Brexit risk assessment and contingency planning remained a focus in 2020. In preparation for the end of the transition period, to offset potential disruption to the flow of goods in the event of "no deal", the business units again built targeted contingency stocks in the categories deemed most at risk, to ensure stock remained available to customers. To date, there has been little Brexit-related impact to the flow of goods although Covid-19 related disruption at certain ports has impacted us in a limited way. The Board no longer considers Brexit to be a principal risk.

Management have prepared for, and will continue to implement, the required changes to customs procedures, product standards and the recruitment of EU citizens, which remain the more significant areas of Brexit impact for the Group. Where relevant, Brexit-related risks have been incorporated into our other principal risks, and the underlying "bottom up" risk management processes.

* ESG is an area of increasing importance, as we recognise our impact and potential influence on the environment, the construction industry and wider society. We are seeking to take a leading position on ESG matters, which both addresses our responsibilities and an increasing level of interest and expectations from our customers, investors and other stakeholders. Accordingly ESG matters have been added as a principal risk.

* The risks in relation to Portfolio Management and Capital Allocation have been combined.

* In relation to principal risks brought forward from 2019, the Board considers that the market conditions risk, supplier risks and the changing customer and competitor landscape risk are increasing. All other risk trends are unchanged.

Emerging risks

As part of the overall risk assessment process, and in line with the requirements of the UK Corporate Governance Code, we capture and monitor areas of uncertainty that do not currently present a significant risk but which have the potential to adversely impact the Group in the future. These emerging risks are identified from regular reviews of risk research and other publications, alongside perspectives on emerging risks collated from assessments made by the business unit and functional leadership teams and the results of assurance activities. The emerging risks considered by the Board during 2020 included sustainability and climate change matters, digital technologies and, as a result of the pandemic, the impacts of changes to working locations and ways of working. 

Market conditions 
Impact           Risk description                                  Risk mitigation 
                 Our markets are highly fragmented and cyclical in 
                 nature and performance is affected by general 
                 economic conditions and a number of specific 
                 drivers of construction, repairs, maintenance and 
                 improvement and DIY activity. These include the   Our businesses all hold #1 or #2 positions in their 
                 volume of housing transactions, driven by         chosen markets. 
                 mortgage availability and affordability, house- 
                 price inflation, the timing and nature of 
                 government activity to stimulate activity, net 
                 disposable income, consumer confidence, interest  We maintain a comprehensive tracking system for lead 
                 rates and unemployment levels.                    indicators that influence the market for the 
                                                                   consumption of building materials in the UK. 
 
 
                 The fundamental long-term market drivers remain 
                 robust despite Covid-19 related uncertainty in    The Board conducts an annual review of strategy, 
                 the short-term. Whilst a number of longer-term    which includes an assessment of likely competitor 
                 themes are beginning to impact the industry,      activity, market forecasts and possible future 
  - Adverse      these present us with both opportunities and      trends in products, channels of distribution and 
    effect on    risks in responding to the changes:               customer behaviour. 
    financial 
    results        - Traditional ways of working in the industry 
  - Loss of          will change, driven by technology and an 
    market share     increasing move to modern methods of          Significant events that may affect the Group are 
                     construction.                                 monitored by the Group Leadership Team and reported 
                   - There is a need to address a growing          to the Board monthly by the Group CEO. Should market 
                     productivity challenge in the construction    conditions deteriorate then the Board has a range of 
                     sector alongside an increasing scarcity of    options dependent upon the severity of the change. 
                     technical knowledge, which will hinder        Historically these have included amending the 
                     industry growth if unaddressed.               Group's trading stance, cost reduction, changing the 
                   - There is a drive for greater digitisation,    focus or lowering capital investment and reducing 
                     which has accelerated as a result of the      the dividend. 
                     pandemic. 
                   - The ability to deliver and measure social 
                     value will become fundamental to long-term 
                     success.                                      We have established a number of partnerships to 
                                                                   explore opportunities to work with companies 
                                                                   involved in modern methods of construction. 
                 We must also manage the impacts of changing 
                 building standards and the UK Government's future 
                 framework for heat in buildings through the 
                 products and services that we offer. 
Pandemic 
Impact           Risk description                                  Risk mitigation 
                 The Covid-19 pandemic has significantly impacted 
                 our operations and results in 2020. It is not 
                 clear how long the pandemic will last, how much   We acted quickly to respond to the challenges posed 
                 more extensive it may yet become, what impact     by Covid-19 with the safety and well-being of 
                 further virus variants could have, how quickly    colleagues and customers our overriding priority in

approved vaccines will be distributed and how     our continued response to the pandemic. 
                 effective they prove to be, or what further 
                 measures may be introduced by governments to 
                 mitigate the associated health, economic and 
                 societal impacts.                                 Tiered crisis response teams were mobilised before 
                                                                   the first UK lockdown to coordinate activity. These 
                                                                   teams continue to monitor the situation closely, 
                                                                   with regular oversight from the Board, and update 
                 Central UK Government, and the devolved           measures, advice and communications as required. 
                 authorities in other parts of the UK, have deemed 
                 the Group to be an essential provider to ensure 
                 critical national infrastructure remains 
                 operational and homes remain warm and dry. Any    Colleagues have been regularly consulted with 
                 change to this status would significantly impact  throughout the pandemic and are empowered to call 
  - Detrimental  our operations and results.                       out unsafe practices. Several incidents in recent 
    impact to                                                      months suggest that Covid-19 has been an influencing 
    health and                                                     factor both in terms of the physical and mental 
    well-being                                                     impacts to colleagues of adapting to changed ways of 
  - Adverse      The pandemic may lead to a significant and        working, and as a necessary area of focus which may 
    effect on    prolonged impact for the Group in respect of:     divert attention from more typical operational 
    operations,                                                    hazards. Organisation-wide safety stand down 
    financial      - Operational disruption resulting from high    briefings were run in 2020 for colleagues to reflect 
    condition        levels of colleague absence, attempts to      and consider individual and collective actions that 
    and results      contain an outbreak at a Group location or    can be undertaken to take responsibility for their 
                     further measures taken to contain virus       own and each other's safety. Other major response 
                     peaks, whether localised or national. This    measures include: 
                     could impact our ability to operate our 
                     branch and distribution network, or provide     - Rapid changes to the network to enable 
                     functional support to the business, if this       contactless collections and socially distanced 
                     cannot be delivered remotely.                     service. 
                   - Pressure on colleagues to adapt to rapidly      - Enhanced hygiene routines and provision of PPE. 
                     changing circumstances, ways of working and     - Supporting all colleagues able to work from home 
                     resourcing levels, which may impact their         to do so, which will continue for the 
                     health and well-being.                            foreseeable future. 
                   - Disruption to our supply chain, which           - Active, detailed management of cost and cash 
                     operates across multiple territories. In          flow, including the suspension of the 2019 final 
                     addition to the proximate disruptive effects      dividend, a 20% reduction in Board and Executive 
                     of the pandemic, the supply chain may also be     pay for three months and the deferral of rates 
                     impacted by business closures and                 and VAT payments. 
                     consolidation activity. 
                                                                   Regular communications to colleagues including a 
                 Levels of consumer confidence in an uncertain     weekly pulse survey and extended well-being support. 
                 economic environment, which may adversely impact 
                 demand for our products and services. 
Changing customer & competitor landscape 
Impact           Risk description                                  Risk mitigation 
                 The evolution of customer behaviours has 
                 accelerated through the pandemic and this is 
                 expected to continue. Forced to move to more 
                 remote transactions, customers looked for 
                 digitally-enabled solutions. Whilst this drove an The Board is cognisant of the risks presented by the 
                 immediate focus on our digital transaction        changing customer and competitor landscape and 
                 capabilities, the ability of these platforms to   evaluates developments both in terms of threats and 
                 meet customer demand and keep pace with           opportunities for the Group. Competitor activity is 
                 competitor developments will impact longer-term   closely monitored, including potential consolidation 
                 growth and delivery of our strategy.              activity. 
 
                 The process of digitisation introduces            We have made significant progress in 2020 towards 
                 alternatives beyond our traditional competitors   digitising key customer journeys and building tools 
                 and, through the move to more online purchasing,  that complement our existing operations and enable 
                 there is increasing price transparency. This puts customers to transact with us through channels that 
                 pressure on the margin that can be achieved on    best suit their needs. Initially focused on the 
                 distributed products in some instances.           General Merchant business, these tools build on the 
                                                                   existing high levels of digital engagement enjoyed 
                                                                   by the Wickes and Toolstation businesses. 
                 The balance of delivered sales has moved 
  - Adverse      significantly during the pandemic and our ability 
    effect on    to develop this area and provide innovative       High quality fulfilment of customer orders remains 
    financial    fulfilment solutions will be a key                the main service differentiator across Trade 
    results      differentiator. Customers also increasingly value businesses. This is an area of ongoing focus for us 
  - Loss of      the ability to procure services that complement   and will combine with the digital enablement 
    market share their project, presenting us with both an         initiatives to give better visibility and more 
                 opportunity and risk to meet that expectation.    choice to customers. The Group appointed a 
                                                                   Fulfilment Director in 2020 to focus these efforts. 
 
 
                 Increased focus on delivery and fulfilment may 
                 draw other new entrants into the market who       We are able to use our sites flexibly to respond to 
                 operate business models which differ              changes. Alternative space utilisation models are 
                 significantly from the traditional merchanting,   possible, including maintaining smaller stores and 
                 retail and online formats from which we currently implanting additional services into existing 
                 operate. There is also an ongoing level of        branches. The programme of restructuring announced 
                 portfolio change among our more established       in June 2020 progressed our existing strategy to 
                 competitors. Both present potential threats to    operate from fewer, larger branches with a greater 
                 the leading market share positions of our         breadth and depth of product range. 
                 businesses. 
 
 
                                                                   Pricing strategies across the Group are regularly 
                 These changes in the customer and competitor      reviewed and refined to ensure they remain 
                 landscape, individually or in combination, may    competitive. 
                 adversely impact the profitability of 
                 branch-based operations, impact pricing 
                 perceptions and, as a result, negatively impact 
                 our overall performance. 
Supplier risks 
Impact           Risk description                                  Risk mitigation 
                                                                   Making decent returns is one of our cornerstones and 
                                                                   drives us to treat both customers and suppliers 
                                                                   fairly. We have established strong relationships 
                                                                   with our key suppliers and work closely with them to 
                 We face a number of risks in relation to key      agree contracts that are mutually beneficial. We 
                 supplier dependencies and relationships, overseas conduct due diligence in line with our commitment to 
                 sourcing and disintermediation, all of which      responsible sourcing, and to ensure a continuous 
                 could adversely impact upon ranging and price.    supply of quality materials. 
 
                 We are the largest customer to a number of our    Where possible, contracts exist with more than one

suppliers. In some cases, those suppliers are     supplier for key products, to reduce the risks of 
                 large enough to cause us significant difficulties dependency on a sole supplier. 
                 and disruption if they are unable to meet their 
                 supply obligations, whether due to economic or 
                 operational factors. 
                                                                   Activities undertaken in preparation for Brexit and 
  - Adverse      Alternative sourcing may be available, but the    the end of the transition period, including 
    effect on    volumes required and the time it may take those   increased supplier liaison, mapping in-bound supply 
    financial    suppliers to increase production could result in  chains to identify potential exposures and holding 
    results      significant and prolonged stock-outs, adversely   buffer stocks in certain categories, has assisted in 
  - Adverse      impacting customer service and, potentially,      the understanding and mitigation of our supplier 
    effect on    leading customers to switch to a competitor in    risks. 
    reputation   the short- or long-term. 
 
 
                                                                   We have made a significant investment in our Far 
                 We source a number of products from overseas      East infrastructure to support our direct sourcing 
                 factories, which increases our exposure to        operation. This allows the development of own brand 
                 quality, warranty, ethical and currency issues.   products, thereby reducing the reliance on branded 
                 This again may adversely impact customer service  suppliers. We have also adopted a conservative 
                 and choice.                                       hedging policy to reduce our exposure to currency 
                                                                   fluctuations. 
 
 
                 Manufacturers of the materials and products that 
                 we sell may also look to sell directly to end     Independent checks are undertaken on the factories 
                 customers in the future, diminishing the role of  producing products for the Group, including the 
                 distributors.                                     ethical, safety and environmental performance of the 
                                                                   site and the quality and suitability of products 
                                                                   before they are shipped to the UK. The results of 
                                                                   these checks are kept under review with action taken 
                                                                   as necessary to address any concerns. 
Portfolio management 
Impact           Risk description                                  Risk mitigation 
                                                                   All merger, acquisition and disposal activities are 
                                                                   subject to a detailed appraisal process and ultimate 
                                                                   approval by the Board. 
                 We manage a number of businesses in the UK which 
                 operate in different, but complementary sectors. 
                 As the markets we serve continue to develop, we 
                 are investing to enhance our existing businesses  We put in place a formal programme of work, with 
                 and also to develop new propositions to better    dedicated resources, for larger-scale transactions. 
                 serve our customers.                              External expertise and advisors are involved as 
                                                                   required to support the programme teams. 
 
 
                 We undertake acquisition and disposal activity to 
                 optimise our portfolio of businesses and drive    All activity of this kind is supported by robust 
                 shareholder returns. In December 2018, we         governance and monitoring. The largest programmes 
                 announced a strategy to simplify the Group and    are closely monitored by a programme Steering 
                 concentrate on our trade-focused businesses.      Committee, with sponsorship and representation from 
                 Although the                                      members of the Group Leadership Team and, when 
  - Adverse                                                        appropriate based on the significance of a 
    effect on    Covid-19 pandemic led us to pause the planned     transaction, the Board. Both the Group Leadership 
    financial    demerger of Wickes during 2020, we completed the  Team and the Board receive regular updates on all 
    results      disposal of the Tile Giant retail business in     portfolio management activities. 
  - Adverse      September 2020. 
    effect on 
    shareholder 
    value                                                          Responsibility for identifying and implementing 
  - Adverse      Programmes to separate and prepare businesses for opportunities to expand, improve or modify our 
    effect on    sale or demerger can be complex given the many    operations rests with each of the business unit 
    reputation   linkages to our systems and processes. More       leadership teams. We deploy or redeploy capital 
                 generally, the projected benefits, costs and      through a Group-level forum to strategically-aligned 
                 timescale for portfolio management activities may projects expected to achieve the best return on 
                 deviate from those originally planned, which      capital. Projects are required to present a 
                 could in turn impact the progression of the       comprehensive business case and, for the largest 
                 process and the value realised or price paid.     investments, Board approval is sought. 
 
                 Although we operate a disciplined capital         Major projects are reviewed monthly by the Group 
                 allocation process, there is a risk that we       Leadership Team. 
                 over-invest in channels which may decline or are 
                 non-core. It is also possible that we may not 
                 allocate sufficient capital to new propositions 
                 and advantaged businesses resulting in suboptimal Post implementation reviews are undertaken of all 
                 returns on capital.                               major projects and returns are monitored on an 
                                                                   on-going basis to ensure that the expected returns 
                                                                   are achieved, but also to allow us to modify the 
                                                                   allocation of capital when appropriate. 
Change management 
Impact           Risk description                                  Risk mitigation 
                                                                   All potentially significant projects are subject to 
                                                                   detailed investigation, assessment and approval 
                                                                   prior to commencement. 
 
                                                                   We allocate dedicated teams, including finance 
                                                                   colleagues, to each project, with additional 
                 We undertake a variety of projects throughout our expertise being brought in to supplement existing 
                 businesses in order to generate returns for our   resources when necessary. Regular communications are 
                 shareholders. These projects include the          undertaken to keep colleagues informed. 
                 modernisation of the Group's core IT systems and 
                 infrastructure and, in direct response to the 
  - Adverse      challenges of the pandemic, changes to methods of 
    effect on    customer fulfilment and a drive for process       All major programmes are supported by an appropriate 
    financial    simplification in relation to rebates and         governance structure and are closely monitored 
    results      simplified pricing templates.                     through the Group Leadership Team's monthly 
  - Adverse                                                        programme review with regular reporting to the 
    effect on                                                      Board. When projects do not deliver against 
    shareholder                                                    expectations, we undertake exercises to capture the 
    value        By their nature, major change programmes are      'lessons learned' which are fed into future 
  - Adverse      often complicated, interlinked and may require    projects. 
    effect on    considerable resource or specialist expertise to 
    colleague    deliver. As a result, the expected benefits, 
    engagement.  timescale for delivery and the costs of 
                 implementation of each project may deviate from   Recent enhancements of the Group's digital 
                 those anticipated at the outset. Colleague        capabilities have been delivered using a more agile, 
                 engagement may be impacted during a period of     incremental approach to change. 
                 significant change and cost-focus. 
                                                                   Whilst we continue to embed the approach, it has 
                                                                   been successful in supporting a more rapid 
                                                                   development of solutions which can be ring-fenced,

© 2021 Dow Jones News
