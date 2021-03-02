Travis Perkins: Publication of 2020 Annual Report -7

DJ Travis Perkins: Publication of 2020 Annual Report

Travis Perkins: Publication of 2020 Annual Report 02-March-2021

Publication of the Annual Report 2020 Further to the release of its results announcement this morning, Travis Perkins plc (the "Company") announces that it has today published its Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2020. The Company's Annual Report 2020 can be viewed on the Company's website - https://www.travisperkinsplc.co.uk/investors/results-reports-and-presentations/year/ 2021 In accordance with rule 9.6.1 of the Listing Rules, copies of the following documents have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/ nationalstoragemechanism - Annual Report and Accounts 2020; A condensed set of the Company's financial statements and information on important events that have occurred during the year and their impact on the financial statements were included in the Company's announcement. That information together with the information set out below which is extracted from the Annual Report constitute the requirements of Disclosure and Transparency Rule ("DTR") 6.3.5 which is to be communicated via a Regulatory Information Service in unedited full text. This announcement is not a substitute for reading the full Annual Report. Page and note references in the text below refer to page numbers in the Annual Report. To view the preliminary announcement, visit the Company's website: www.travisperkinsplc.co.uk Enquiries: Matt Worster Matt.worster@travisperkins.co.uk +44 (0) 7990 088548 Robin Miller Robin.miller@travisperkins.co.uk +44 (0) 1604 592533 STATEMENT OF PRINCIPAL RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES For the year ended 31 December 2020 In an exceptional year dominated by the global pandemic, we have demonstrated a clear understanding of the risks we face and taken a proactive approach to risk management to identify and pursue opportunities, drive better decision making and, most importantly, prioritise the safety and well-being of the Group's colleagues and customers. The pandemic has required an ongoing and agile assessment of risks, challenges and issues, adjusting to the development of Covid-19 in real time. The pandemic and its wider economic effects continue to bring uncertainty to our operations and the delivery of our strategic objectives. Even with a mass vaccination programme, this uncertainty is likely to persist. Risk management framework We operate in an industry and markets which, by their nature, are subject to a number of inherent risks. In common with most large organisations we are also subject to general commercial, political and economic risks. We are able to mitigate those risks by adopting different strategies and by maintaining a strong system of internal control which is routinely tested and assured. Our risk management framework has three pillars: * Top down - activities at the Board and Group Leadership Team levels, focused on material risks to the strategy and operations. * Bottom up - activities across the Group that capture risk perspectives that are significant at a business unit, programme or functional level. * Emerging risk - new and emerging risks are considered through the regular risk activities above, the results of assurance activities, and, at least twice a year, through a process that assesses our risk set against external benchmarks. The output from each pillar informs the process to determine our principal risks. Responsibility and oversight The Board has overall responsibility for risk management and internal controls, and for reviewing their effectiveness at least annually. The Board is supported in its assessment by the work of the Audit Committee, which regularly assesses the risk framework and the results of key assurance processes, including the work of Internal Audit, to provide assurance to the Board that risk is being effectively managed throughout the Group. Further details on risk management responsibilities and oversight are given in the Corporate Governance Report on page 79. Risk appetite The Board accepts that, in order to achieve its strategic objectives, and generate suitable returns for shareholders, it must accept, and manage, a certain level of risk. It undertakes an exercise, at least annually, to consider the nature and level of risk it is prepared to accept to deliver the strategy. Risk appetite is set across a suite of risk categories directly relevant to the Group, supported by high-level risk statements which set out the expectations for the management and control of each category of risk. The resulting assessment of risk appetite has been set to balance opportunities for growth and business development in areas of potentially higher risk and return, whilst prioritising safety and maintaining the Group's reputation, legal and regulatory compliance and the desired high levels of customer service and satisfaction. In addition to its annual review in September, earlier in the year the Board also assessed whether the level of change prompted by Covid-19 might lead it to revise its risk appetite. This review concluded that the Group's response to Covid-19 had not sought to take additional risk and that its risk appetite in related risk categories was already, and remained, one of low risk. Risk assessment and reporting Our risk management processes aim to identify and assess risks before they impact on activities, position the businesses and support functions to effectively manage those risks and leverage related opportunities. The Board has developed a risk reporting framework that ensures it has visibility of key risks, the potential impacts on the Group and how and to what extent those risks are mitigated. Our risk management activities continue to be developed to support management's assessments of threats and opportunities that could materially impact strategic delivery, performance, compliance and reputation. Whilst Covid-19 has dominated risk activities for much of 2020, there has also been a focus on developing and delivering the risk assessments required by the newly developed minimum standards that underpin our 12 material ESG focus areas. This work will continue into 2021. In addition, a plan has been developed to further embed risk assessment into key strategic and performance reviews in 2021, bringing an increased and regular focus on risk and opportunity management at key decision points. Risk assurance We operate a "three lines of defence" model to obtain assurance that major risks are adequately mitigated and controlled, as set out below. Oversight is provided by the Group Leadership Team and the Audit and Stay Safe Committees, which includes review of progress against agreed improvement actions. Regular updates on assurance activities are provided to the Board. Line of Source of assurance Nature of assurance defence Business operations & operational 1st management Direct assurance - execution of policies and procedures, training completion, management controls and monitoring, key performance indicators and self-assessments Branches & distribution centres Central functions Includes Safety, Management assurance - risk management programme, compliance and monitoring 2nd Fleet, Legal, activities, central governance processes (including the setting of policies, Finance, IT procedures and training) and HR Independent reviews Independent assurance - internal audit activities and third party audits and reviews 3rd Internal audit, that objectively assess the adequacy and effectiveness of governance, risk management and controls and support continuous improvement external audit and other third parties

Principal risks

The Board and Group Leadership Team robustly assesses the Group's principal and emerging risks at least twice a year. During 2020 the Board has considered principal risks at four meetings, including detailed assessments of the impact of Covid-19 on the risk set. The principal risks that we consider to have a potentially material impact on the Group's operations and the achievement of its strategic objectives are set out below. They are ordered by risk category rather than relative size of risk. The inherent risk (before the operation of mitigating controls) is stated for each risk together with an indication of the current trend for that risk and strategic objectives that are potentially impacted. Further detail in respect of the potential impact of these risks and the mitigating actions taken are explored on the following pages. The scope and potential impact of risks will change over time. As such the risks set out below should not be regarded as a comprehensive statement of all potential risks and uncertainties that may manifest in the future. Additional risks and uncertainties that are not presently known to us, or which are currently deemed immaterial, could also have an adverse effect on the Group's future operating results, financial condition or prospects.

Risk category Principal risks Strategic Risk trend - Risk trend - Inherent risk objective objective 2020 2019 - - Market conditions

Pandemic NEW ABC High External AE N High Changing customer & competitor ABC ABDE - High Medium landscape - Supplier risks - - - Medium Portfolio management - Strategic Change management BCDE ACDE ABCE - High ESG NEW - High N IT systems and infrastructure AD - - High Technological Cyber threat and data security AE High - - - - People ABC Operational AE Medium Medium Health, safety & well-being Legal ABCDE - - Medium compliance - -

Key A. Best-in-class services B. Focus on trade C. Advantaged businesses D. Simplify the Group E. Financial strength

N New

- Increasing

- Decreasing

- Limited change year-on-year

Key disruptive risks that may impact the viability of a strategy or business model are also identified and managed. Whilst several principal risks, including market conditions, supplier risks and the changing customer and competitor landscape, include elements that are considered disruptive in nature, they are categorised above according to the primary driver of the risk.

Key changes in the year

The risk environment in which we operate does not remain static and the Board has made the following changes to the principal risk set in 2020:

* Covid-19 was identified as an emerging risk in the 2019 report and has been the dominant area of focus for our risk management activities throughout 2020. Pandemic risk, specifically in relation to Covid-19, is now recognised as a new principal risk due to the inherent uncertainty associated with it. A pandemic is one of the very few risks that could result in the complete shutdown of our operations. Covid-19 has the potential to amplify or accelerate the onset of certain of our other principal risks and this potential for risk interdependencies has been kept under review during 2020, alongside the additional mitigation measures implemented.

* Brexit risk assessment and contingency planning remained a focus in 2020. In preparation for the end of the transition period, to offset potential disruption to the flow of goods in the event of "no deal", the business units again built targeted contingency stocks in the categories deemed most at risk, to ensure stock remained available to customers. To date, there has been little Brexit-related impact to the flow of goods although Covid-19 related disruption at certain ports has impacted us in a limited way. The Board no longer considers Brexit to be a principal risk.

Management have prepared for, and will continue to implement, the required changes to customs procedures, product standards and the recruitment of EU citizens, which remain the more significant areas of Brexit impact for the Group. Where relevant, Brexit-related risks have been incorporated into our other principal risks, and the underlying "bottom up" risk management processes.

* ESG is an area of increasing importance, as we recognise our impact and potential influence on the environment, the construction industry and wider society. We are seeking to take a leading position on ESG matters, which both addresses our responsibilities and an increasing level of interest and expectations from our customers, investors and other stakeholders. Accordingly ESG matters have been added as a principal risk.

* The risks in relation to Portfolio Management and Capital Allocation have been combined.

* In relation to principal risks brought forward from 2019, the Board considers that the market conditions risk, supplier risks and the changing customer and competitor landscape risk are increasing. All other risk trends are unchanged.

Emerging risks

As part of the overall risk assessment process, and in line with the requirements of the UK Corporate Governance Code, we capture and monitor areas of uncertainty that do not currently present a significant risk but which have the potential to adversely impact the Group in the future. These emerging risks are identified from regular reviews of risk research and other publications, alongside perspectives on emerging risks collated from assessments made by the business unit and functional leadership teams and the results of assurance activities. The emerging risks considered by the Board during 2020 included sustainability and climate change matters, digital technologies and, as a result of the pandemic, the impacts of changes to working locations and ways of working.

Market conditions Impact Risk description Risk mitigation Our markets are highly fragmented and cyclical in nature and performance is affected by general economic conditions and a number of specific drivers of construction, repairs, maintenance and improvement and DIY activity. These include the Our businesses all hold #1 or #2 positions in their volume of housing transactions, driven by chosen markets. mortgage availability and affordability, house- price inflation, the timing and nature of government activity to stimulate activity, net disposable income, consumer confidence, interest We maintain a comprehensive tracking system for lead rates and unemployment levels. indicators that influence the market for the consumption of building materials in the UK. The fundamental long-term market drivers remain robust despite Covid-19 related uncertainty in The Board conducts an annual review of strategy, the short-term. Whilst a number of longer-term which includes an assessment of likely competitor themes are beginning to impact the industry, activity, market forecasts and possible future - Adverse these present us with both opportunities and trends in products, channels of distribution and effect on risks in responding to the changes: customer behaviour. financial results - Traditional ways of working in the industry - Loss of will change, driven by technology and an market share increasing move to modern methods of Significant events that may affect the Group are construction. monitored by the Group Leadership Team and reported - There is a need to address a growing to the Board monthly by the Group CEO. Should market productivity challenge in the construction conditions deteriorate then the Board has a range of sector alongside an increasing scarcity of options dependent upon the severity of the change. technical knowledge, which will hinder Historically these have included amending the industry growth if unaddressed. Group's trading stance, cost reduction, changing the - There is a drive for greater digitisation, focus or lowering capital investment and reducing which has accelerated as a result of the the dividend. pandemic. - The ability to deliver and measure social value will become fundamental to long-term success. We have established a number of partnerships to explore opportunities to work with companies involved in modern methods of construction. We must also manage the impacts of changing building standards and the UK Government's future framework for heat in buildings through the products and services that we offer. Pandemic Impact Risk description Risk mitigation The Covid-19 pandemic has significantly impacted our operations and results in 2020. It is not clear how long the pandemic will last, how much We acted quickly to respond to the challenges posed more extensive it may yet become, what impact by Covid-19 with the safety and well-being of further virus variants could have, how quickly colleagues and customers our overriding priority in

approved vaccines will be distributed and how our continued response to the pandemic. effective they prove to be, or what further measures may be introduced by governments to mitigate the associated health, economic and societal impacts. Tiered crisis response teams were mobilised before the first UK lockdown to coordinate activity. These teams continue to monitor the situation closely, with regular oversight from the Board, and update Central UK Government, and the devolved measures, advice and communications as required. authorities in other parts of the UK, have deemed the Group to be an essential provider to ensure critical national infrastructure remains operational and homes remain warm and dry. Any Colleagues have been regularly consulted with change to this status would significantly impact throughout the pandemic and are empowered to call - Detrimental our operations and results. out unsafe practices. Several incidents in recent impact to months suggest that Covid-19 has been an influencing health and factor both in terms of the physical and mental well-being impacts to colleagues of adapting to changed ways of - Adverse The pandemic may lead to a significant and working, and as a necessary area of focus which may effect on prolonged impact for the Group in respect of: divert attention from more typical operational operations, hazards. Organisation-wide safety stand down financial - Operational disruption resulting from high briefings were run in 2020 for colleagues to reflect condition levels of colleague absence, attempts to and consider individual and collective actions that and results contain an outbreak at a Group location or can be undertaken to take responsibility for their further measures taken to contain virus own and each other's safety. Other major response peaks, whether localised or national. This measures include: could impact our ability to operate our branch and distribution network, or provide - Rapid changes to the network to enable functional support to the business, if this contactless collections and socially distanced cannot be delivered remotely. service. - Pressure on colleagues to adapt to rapidly - Enhanced hygiene routines and provision of PPE. changing circumstances, ways of working and - Supporting all colleagues able to work from home resourcing levels, which may impact their to do so, which will continue for the health and well-being. foreseeable future. - Disruption to our supply chain, which - Active, detailed management of cost and cash operates across multiple territories. In flow, including the suspension of the 2019 final addition to the proximate disruptive effects dividend, a 20% reduction in Board and Executive of the pandemic, the supply chain may also be pay for three months and the deferral of rates impacted by business closures and and VAT payments. consolidation activity. Regular communications to colleagues including a Levels of consumer confidence in an uncertain weekly pulse survey and extended well-being support. economic environment, which may adversely impact demand for our products and services. Changing customer & competitor landscape Impact Risk description Risk mitigation The evolution of customer behaviours has accelerated through the pandemic and this is expected to continue. Forced to move to more remote transactions, customers looked for digitally-enabled solutions. Whilst this drove an The Board is cognisant of the risks presented by the immediate focus on our digital transaction changing customer and competitor landscape and capabilities, the ability of these platforms to evaluates developments both in terms of threats and meet customer demand and keep pace with opportunities for the Group. Competitor activity is competitor developments will impact longer-term closely monitored, including potential consolidation growth and delivery of our strategy. activity. The process of digitisation introduces We have made significant progress in 2020 towards alternatives beyond our traditional competitors digitising key customer journeys and building tools and, through the move to more online purchasing, that complement our existing operations and enable there is increasing price transparency. This puts customers to transact with us through channels that pressure on the margin that can be achieved on best suit their needs. Initially focused on the distributed products in some instances. General Merchant business, these tools build on the existing high levels of digital engagement enjoyed by the Wickes and Toolstation businesses. The balance of delivered sales has moved - Adverse significantly during the pandemic and our ability effect on to develop this area and provide innovative High quality fulfilment of customer orders remains financial fulfilment solutions will be a key the main service differentiator across Trade results differentiator. Customers also increasingly value businesses. This is an area of ongoing focus for us - Loss of the ability to procure services that complement and will combine with the digital enablement market share their project, presenting us with both an initiatives to give better visibility and more opportunity and risk to meet that expectation. choice to customers. The Group appointed a Fulfilment Director in 2020 to focus these efforts. Increased focus on delivery and fulfilment may draw other new entrants into the market who We are able to use our sites flexibly to respond to operate business models which differ changes. Alternative space utilisation models are significantly from the traditional merchanting, possible, including maintaining smaller stores and retail and online formats from which we currently implanting additional services into existing operate. There is also an ongoing level of branches. The programme of restructuring announced portfolio change among our more established in June 2020 progressed our existing strategy to competitors. Both present potential threats to operate from fewer, larger branches with a greater the leading market share positions of our breadth and depth of product range. businesses. Pricing strategies across the Group are regularly These changes in the customer and competitor reviewed and refined to ensure they remain landscape, individually or in combination, may competitive. adversely impact the profitability of branch-based operations, impact pricing perceptions and, as a result, negatively impact our overall performance. Supplier risks Impact Risk description Risk mitigation Making decent returns is one of our cornerstones and drives us to treat both customers and suppliers fairly. We have established strong relationships with our key suppliers and work closely with them to We face a number of risks in relation to key agree contracts that are mutually beneficial. We supplier dependencies and relationships, overseas conduct due diligence in line with our commitment to sourcing and disintermediation, all of which responsible sourcing, and to ensure a continuous could adversely impact upon ranging and price. supply of quality materials. We are the largest customer to a number of our Where possible, contracts exist with more than one

suppliers. In some cases, those suppliers are supplier for key products, to reduce the risks of large enough to cause us significant difficulties dependency on a sole supplier. and disruption if they are unable to meet their supply obligations, whether due to economic or operational factors. Activities undertaken in preparation for Brexit and - Adverse Alternative sourcing may be available, but the the end of the transition period, including effect on volumes required and the time it may take those increased supplier liaison, mapping in-bound supply financial suppliers to increase production could result in chains to identify potential exposures and holding results significant and prolonged stock-outs, adversely buffer stocks in certain categories, has assisted in - Adverse impacting customer service and, potentially, the understanding and mitigation of our supplier effect on leading customers to switch to a competitor in risks. reputation the short- or long-term. We have made a significant investment in our Far We source a number of products from overseas East infrastructure to support our direct sourcing factories, which increases our exposure to operation. This allows the development of own brand quality, warranty, ethical and currency issues. products, thereby reducing the reliance on branded This again may adversely impact customer service suppliers. We have also adopted a conservative and choice. hedging policy to reduce our exposure to currency fluctuations. Manufacturers of the materials and products that we sell may also look to sell directly to end Independent checks are undertaken on the factories customers in the future, diminishing the role of producing products for the Group, including the distributors. ethical, safety and environmental performance of the site and the quality and suitability of products before they are shipped to the UK. The results of these checks are kept under review with action taken as necessary to address any concerns. Portfolio management Impact Risk description Risk mitigation All merger, acquisition and disposal activities are subject to a detailed appraisal process and ultimate approval by the Board. We manage a number of businesses in the UK which operate in different, but complementary sectors. As the markets we serve continue to develop, we are investing to enhance our existing businesses We put in place a formal programme of work, with and also to develop new propositions to better dedicated resources, for larger-scale transactions. serve our customers. External expertise and advisors are involved as required to support the programme teams. We undertake acquisition and disposal activity to optimise our portfolio of businesses and drive All activity of this kind is supported by robust shareholder returns. In December 2018, we governance and monitoring. The largest programmes announced a strategy to simplify the Group and are closely monitored by a programme Steering concentrate on our trade-focused businesses. Committee, with sponsorship and representation from Although the members of the Group Leadership Team and, when - Adverse appropriate based on the significance of a effect on Covid-19 pandemic led us to pause the planned transaction, the Board. Both the Group Leadership financial demerger of Wickes during 2020, we completed the Team and the Board receive regular updates on all results disposal of the Tile Giant retail business in portfolio management activities. - Adverse September 2020. effect on shareholder value Responsibility for identifying and implementing - Adverse Programmes to separate and prepare businesses for opportunities to expand, improve or modify our effect on sale or demerger can be complex given the many operations rests with each of the business unit reputation linkages to our systems and processes. More leadership teams. We deploy or redeploy capital generally, the projected benefits, costs and through a Group-level forum to strategically-aligned timescale for portfolio management activities may projects expected to achieve the best return on deviate from those originally planned, which capital. Projects are required to present a could in turn impact the progression of the comprehensive business case and, for the largest process and the value realised or price paid. investments, Board approval is sought. Although we operate a disciplined capital Major projects are reviewed monthly by the Group allocation process, there is a risk that we Leadership Team. over-invest in channels which may decline or are non-core. It is also possible that we may not allocate sufficient capital to new propositions and advantaged businesses resulting in suboptimal Post implementation reviews are undertaken of all returns on capital. major projects and returns are monitored on an on-going basis to ensure that the expected returns are achieved, but also to allow us to modify the allocation of capital when appropriate. Change management Impact Risk description Risk mitigation All potentially significant projects are subject to detailed investigation, assessment and approval prior to commencement. We allocate dedicated teams, including finance colleagues, to each project, with additional We undertake a variety of projects throughout our expertise being brought in to supplement existing businesses in order to generate returns for our resources when necessary. Regular communications are shareholders. These projects include the undertaken to keep colleagues informed. modernisation of the Group's core IT systems and infrastructure and, in direct response to the - Adverse challenges of the pandemic, changes to methods of effect on customer fulfilment and a drive for process All major programmes are supported by an appropriate financial simplification in relation to rebates and governance structure and are closely monitored results simplified pricing templates. through the Group Leadership Team's monthly - Adverse programme review with regular reporting to the effect on Board. When projects do not deliver against shareholder expectations, we undertake exercises to capture the value By their nature, major change programmes are 'lessons learned' which are fed into future - Adverse often complicated, interlinked and may require projects. effect on considerable resource or specialist expertise to colleague deliver. As a result, the expected benefits, engagement. timescale for delivery and the costs of implementation of each project may deviate from Recent enhancements of the Group's digital those anticipated at the outset. Colleague capabilities have been delivered using a more agile, engagement may be impacted during a period of incremental approach to change. significant change and cost-focus. Whilst we continue to embed the approach, it has been successful in supporting a more rapid development of solutions which can be ring-fenced,

trialled and assessed before wider deployment. Although this approach is lighter on formal project management and governance in the earlier stages, we have implemented robust gateways to manage the risks of wider deployment. ESG Impact Risk description Risk mitigation Our operations are impacted by, and impact upon, A Group Code of Conduct is in place, underpinned by the environment, society and the economy and we policies, which cover our ESG and ethical are committed to the promotion of sustainable, requirements. ethical and inclusive business practices amongst our customers, suppliers and colleagues. This commitment promotes a sustainable and - Adverse value-generating business model, underpinning our Our Head of Sustainability undertakes regular effect on strategy, and more fundamentally recognises our materiality assessments, consulting with broad reputation responsibility to take action and influence the stakeholder groups, to determine the most material - Competitive wider industry now, to mitigate the significant ESG risks and opportunities facing the Group. These disadvantage threats to the planet posed by climate change. are agreed by the Group Leadership Team and the - Adverse Board. We have determined accountabilities effect on throughout our businesses to manage ESG material financial focus areas, including Group Leadership Team and Growing risks in relation to Environmental, sponsorship of each topic. A suite of Minimum operational Social and Governance ("ESG") matters require us Standards is being implemented to maintain a strong performance to regularly identify our most material core. - Less responsibilities and challenges in order to attractive target investment and manage them well. This as an includes investment in the decarbonisation of the investment fleet and estate, and engagement with the wider We have set commitments for each focus area proposition construction products industry to reduce including an industry-leading commitment on carbon - Potential supply-chain and product carbon, taking action to reduction. We allocate budget to meet the stated legal prevent the worst impacts of climate change. commitments and progress on key strategic action, initiatives is regularly monitored by the Group fines and Leadership Team. penalties In addition, ESG matters are increasingly of interest to our customers, investors and other stakeholders, driving changes to demand and We have put in place a programme of independent expectations, which we must identify and respond audits to assure compliance with our most to. significant regulatory requirements in relation to ESG matters. IT systems and infrastructure Impact Risk description Risk mitigation Whilst we are currently reliant on older infrastructure and applications, adequate resources and processes are in place to keep the current state well maintained and operational. In our day-to-day operations we are dependent on a wide range of IT systems and supporting infrastructure and technology plays a significant role in our strategic ambitions. To mitigate the risk of disruption in the event of a system failure, an IT disaster recovery plan is in place, together with broader business continuity plans. Arrangements are in place for alternative Our current IT landscape is complex and includes data sites. Off-site back-up routines are in place. legacy systems that lack the functionality of Plans are regularly tested and the results assessed modern software and where expertise is to drive further improvements. Our incident diminishing. management process is designed to prioritise and respond to any incident quickly and effectively, - Adverse with escalation and communication protocols. effect on Recovery targets are in place and are designed to financial Whilst older systems present an increasing risk minimise the operational and customer impact. and of failures or outages and require more effort to operational maintain, of greater significance is the risk performance that our current systems hinder the delivery of - Adverse the strategy, whether technologically or in We have an evolving modernisation plan that will effect on diverting resources. drive business benefits and lead to the replacement delivery of of a number of legacy systems. This will bring strategy greater capability and longevity to our systems and - Competitive infrastructure. disadvantage In adopting a more agile, incremental approach to business change, enabled by technology, we will need to manage an extended period of change where old and new technologies must successfully A governance structure is in place for IT change co-exist. There is significant risk associated programmes from idea generation through to with IT-enabled business change programmes deployment. This includes protocols, to ensure that including risks in relation to prioritisation and upgrades and improvements are delivered to the sequencing, resource allocation, cost and time business in a controlled manner that limits the overruns, testing and business acceptance. These potential for disruption. The Group Leadership Team risks, alone or in combination, could impact our receives regular progress reports and larger short-term performance and achievement of our programmes are reported to the Board. longer-term strategy. Every programme is assessed at completion as to the lessons learned. Insights are rolled into future change programmes. Cyber threat & data security Impact Risk description Risk mitigation We take our responsibilities and legal obligations Incidents of sophisticated cyber-crime represent in respect of data security and protection seriously a significant and increasing threat to all and continue to focus on a combination of people, businesses including the Group. As we seek to process and technology to help minimise the meet our customers' increasing digital likelihood and impact of cyber incidents. expectations and drive competitive advantage in this area, the underlying data is attractive to external attackers whose methods and global footprint are rapidly evolving. There is Alongside user awareness and education, best of therefore a balance to be struck between breed security controls and technologies are key to increased digitisation and availability of data reducing the likelihood of an attack and are against the risks that such activities introduce. regularly tested. These include firewalls, virus protection, email threat protection, intrusion detection and vulnerability scanning. All changes to technology solutions require Information Security Incidents impacting the confidentiality, review and approval. integrity and availability of our data and - Operational systems could result in disruption to disruption customer-facing, supplier-facing and financial

- Adverse systems through theft and misuse of confidential Action was taken this year to further develop our effect on data, damage to or manipulation of operationally security profile and maturity against the reputation critical data or interruption to our IT services, internationally recognised National Institute of - Potential any of which may have serious consequential Standards and Technology - Cyber Security Framework. legal impacts on our reputation, ability to trade and During 2020 we successfully introduced a 24/7 action, compliance with regulations including GDPR. security operations centre capability to monitor for fines and suspicious activity and behaviours and work with penalties resolver teams as required. We assess our main risk of attack to be from opportunistic criminals seeking financial gain from the theft and sale of personal data. We have a cyber-incident response protocol, which is updated with lessons learned from responses to During 2020, the Covid-19 pandemic appears to attempted attacks on the Group and external cases. have heightened this risk and we have seen an Third party forensic capability is in place, should increase in the volume, frequency and it be needed, to support our ability to respond sophistication of attempted cyber-attacks during rapidly and effectively to an incident, restore this period, which is expected to continue. We systems and demonstrate compliance. also face internal risks of data loss or leakage as a result of actions taken by colleagues, whether accidental or deliberate. Our strategy to modernise and digitise capabilities also presents We will prioritise a number of security focused a further dimension to cyber and data security programmes in 2021 to further minimise the risk risk. profile. This includes programmes focused on maintaining GDPR compliance and the optimisation of security technology. People Impact Risk description Risk mitigation People are key to our success. Our ability to Strategic initiatives are in place in relation to recruit, develop, retain and motivate suitably diversity and inclusion and knowledge management. qualified and experienced staff is an important Further information on progress made during the year driver of our overall performance. can be found in the Diversity and inclusion report on page 62. The strength of our customer proposition is underpinned by the quality of our people, The Group's employment policies and practices are particularly those in branch and other customer kept under regular review. facing roles. Many colleagues have worked for us for many years, during which time they have amassed valuable product and customer knowledge and expertise. Retaining those colleagues is key Staff engagement and turnover by job type is to continuing high levels of customer service and reported regularly to the Group Leadership Team and maintaining our competitive advantage. the Board. - Adverse effect on Ensuring the retention and development of our An established talent and succession process is in delivery of employees, and that robust succession plans exist place, which will be reviewed and refreshed in 2021. strategy for key positions, is important for us to ensure The process is run annually with plans for the most - Competitive that we have the right skills and experience to senior and critical roles reviewed by the Board. disadvantage deliver on our strategic objectives. - Adverse effect on reputation The Group's reward and recognition systems are We are exposed to skills shortages in certain actively managed to ensure high levels of employee areas which can result in salary cost pressures. engagement. Salaries and other benefits are In particular, the availability of suitably benchmarked regularly to ensure that the Group qualified commercial drivers remains an area of offering remains competitive and the Group operates ongoing focus, which is critical to the operation incentive structures to ensure that high performing of our fleet to meet customer delivery colleagues are adequately rewarded and encouraged to expectations. remain with the Group. We recognise the benefits of a diverse workforce A wide range of training programmes are in place to and an inclusive workplace, to ensure that encourage staff development. Management development everyone feels welcome, valued for their programmes are available to those identified for contribution and able to perform at their best. more senior positions. The Group's award-winning Making progress in this area will take time and "Learn and Earn" Apprenticeship Programme ("LEAP") there is a risk that we are unable to move has been in place for a number of years and has a quickly enough to capture the benefits or meet track record of successful delivery of colleague and customer expectations. apprenticeships in both branch- based and functional roles. Health, safety & well-being Impact Risk description Risk mitigation Health, safety and well-being is one of our fundamental values. We continue to challenge our thinking and approach to improving safety performance through our well established "Stay Safe" brand. Steps have been taken in 2020 to build on our reporting programme and empower colleagues to "Call It Out" if they see anything that they consider to be unsafe. Guidance has been issued to support colleagues through difficult customer conversations. Regular communications highlight examples where "calling it out" has avoided a safety issue, which is helping to generate an even more open reporting culture around safety. Keeping our colleagues, customers, suppliers and the public safe is a cornerstone of the business and at the heart of how we operate. We expect everyone to go home to their families safely Governance of Stay Safe is well established and every day. designed to promote a continual focus on health and safety. Stay Safe performance is reviewed at all Board meetings, by the Group Leadership Team, by every business leadership team and by the dedicated - Harm to our We operate a large estate, with many sites Stay Safe Committee, which is chaired by a colleagues, running complex and busy yards. We also operate Non-executive Director. In these forums we also customers or one of the largest vehicle fleets in the UK, monitor the the public distributing heavy and bulky materials. Certain - Potential products that we sell pose health and safety achievement of transport compliance requirements. legal risks. Poorly implemented safety practices on The Fleet team has recently been restructured and is action, site, on the road and at delivery locations could in the process of delivering improvements against a fines and result in significant harm to our colleagues, Fleet and Driver roadmap, continuing into 2021. penalties customers and the wider community. - Adverse effect on reputation Incidents are monitored, investigated and corrective The Covid-19 pandemic has had a profound impact action taken to address the root cause. For more

on the Group and presents new risks to the health significant incidents, an Incident Review Board is and well-being of our colleagues and the safe held, with the lessons shared across the Group. operation of our businesses. The tactical steps we have taken to respond to the challenges of the pandemic are set out in the separate Pandemic risk. We have increased our focus on mental health and well-being in 2020, introducing a range of resources to colleagues and supporting the wider construction industry's "Stop. Make a Change" campaign in October. De-risking our operations and improving health, safety and well-being awareness are at the forefront of our activities. Further information on progress made during the year can be found in the Safety and well-being Report on pages 56 to 57 Legal compliance Impact Risk description Risk mitigation The General Counsel's Office is responsible for monitoring changes to laws and regulations that affect the business and is supported by external advisors. The Group Leadership Team and the Board regularly monitor compliance with laws and regulations. We have implemented a new Code of Conduct that sets out our requirements for doing business in the right way. This is underpinned by a comprehensive framework of policies. Those expectations are disseminated using a range of methods to ensure that our colleagues understand their responsibilities to comply with the law and other regulations affecting the Group at all times. We share Supplier Commitments with our suppliers to articulate our expectations and higher risk suppliers are assessed against these requirements using an Online Risk Assessment. - Adverse We appointed a Corporate & Regulatory Risk Business effect on Partner in late 2019 to support the business in reputation meeting new requirements and to continue to develop - Adverse We are subject to a broad range of existing and and improve the existing framework. effect on evolving governance requirements, environmental, financial health and safety and other laws, regulations, and standards and best practices which affect the way operational that we operate and give rise to significant Our new Code of Conduct is the first phase in our performance compliance costs, potential legal liability strategy to deliver an enhanced assurance framework - Potential exposure for non-compliance and potential to further support regulatory compliance across the legal limitations on the development of our operations Group. Areas of initial focus include Money action, and strategy. Laundering, Competition Law, Anti-Bribery and fines and Corruption and Corporate Criminal Offences. The penalties second phase, already underway, is to implement a suite of Minimum Standards that support policy adherence. Crucially this will also assist in our assessment of the maturity of Group-wide processes and controls across the 12 ESG material focus areas identified by the Board, of which Legal Compliance is one. We provide online training to colleagues in key areas of legal and regulatory compliance, including mandatory modules for those joining the Group. We operate a speaking up process that allows anonymous reporting, through an independent hotline, of any suspected wrongdoing, unethical behaviour or instances of non-compliance with laws and regulations. All reported cases are investigated. This is being updated following the implementation of our new Code of Conduct in order to further improve awareness and access across our businesses and supply chain in all relevant countries. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB0007739609 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: TPK LEI Code: 2138001I27OUBAF22K83 OAM Categories: 1.1. Annual financial and audit reports Sequence No.: 94683 EQS News ID: 1172606 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

