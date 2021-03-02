The AFM (the Netherlands Authority For the Financial Markets has informed us on February 27, 2021 that a notification related to our institution has been released by the AFM.

The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:

Date of transaction: 23 feb 2021

Person obliged to notify: Goldman Sachs Group Inc., The

Issuing institution: Qiagen N.V.

Registration Chamber of Commerce: 12036979

Place of residence: VENLO

Distribution in numbers

Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement Swap 82.235,00 82.235,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman, Sachs & Co. Wertpapier GmbH In cash Convertible bond 620.405,00 620.405,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International Physical Delivery Contract for difference 54.348,00 54.348,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC In cash Swap 38.615,00 38.615,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC In cash Warrant 74.572,00 74.572,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International In cash Ordinary share 849.060,00 849.060,00 Real Real Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. Physical Delivery Convertible bond 111.494,00 111.494,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC Physical Delivery Contract for difference 47.747,00 47.747,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International In cash Warrant 2.453,00 2.453,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman, Sachs & Co. Wertpapier GmbH In cash Ordinary share 578.748,00 578.748,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International Physical Delivery Call-Option 50.000,00 50.000,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International Physical Delivery Ordinary share 3.139,00 3.139,00 Real Real Indirectly - United Capital Financial Advisers, LLC Physical Delivery Ordinary share 61.786,00 61.786,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC Physical Delivery Ordinary share 333.750,00 333.750,00 Real Real Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International Physical Delivery Swap 51.013,00 51.013,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International In cash Ordinary share 35,00 35,00 Real Real Indirectly - Folio Investments Inc. Physical Delivery Option 3.863.782,00 3.863.782,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC Physical Delivery Ordinary share 4.029,00 4.029,00 Real Real Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Asset Management International Physical Delivery

Distribution in percentages

Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential Capital interest 2,96% 0,00% 0,00% 0,52% 2,44% Voting rights 2,96% 0,00% 0,00% 0,52% 2,44%

QIAGEN N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and correctness of the notification above. The content has been taken from the relevant register of the AFM:

https://www.afm.nl/nl-NL/Professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen/Details?id=106603