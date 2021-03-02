The AFM (the Netherlands Authority For the Financial Markets has informed us on March 02, 2021 that a notification related to our institution has been released by the AFM.

The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:

Date of transaction: 24 feb 2021

Person obliged to notify: Goldman Sachs Group Inc., The

Issuing institution: Qiagen N.V.

Registration Chamber of Commerce: 12036979

Place of residence: VENLO

Distribution in numbers

Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement Swap 78.726,00 78.726,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman, Sachs & Co. Wertpapier GmbH In cash Warrant 70.592,00 70.592,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International In cash Swap 51.013,00 51.013,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International In cash Convertible bond 692.256,00 692.256,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International Physical Delivery Swap 38.490,00 38.490,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC In cash Ordinary share 4.029,00 4.029,00 Real Real Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Asset Management International Physical Delivery Ordinary share 3.158,00 3.158,00 Real Real Indirectly - United Capital Financial Advisers, LLC Physical Delivery Ordinary share 622.509,00 622.509,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International Physical Delivery Contract for difference 50.336,00 50.336,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC In cash Call-Option 50.000,00 50.000,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International Physical Delivery Warrant 2.478,00 2.478,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman, Sachs & Co. Wertpapier GmbH In cash Contract for difference 71.962,00 71.962,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International In cash Option 3.863.782,00 3.863.782,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC Physical Delivery Ordinary share 63.777,00 63.777,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC Physical Delivery Ordinary share 324.479,00 324.475,76 Real Real Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International Physical Delivery Ordinary share 35,00 35,00 Real Real Indirectly - Folio Investments Inc. Physical Delivery Ordinary share 849.008,00 849.008,00 Real Real Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. Physical Delivery Convertible bond 89.195,00 89.195,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC Physical Delivery

Distribution in percentages

Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential Capital interest 3,00% 0,00% 0,00% 0,51% 2,49% Voting rights 3,00% 0,00% 0,00% 0,51% 2,49%

QIAGEN N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and correctness of the notification above. The content has been taken from the relevant register of the AFM:

https://www.afm.nl/nl-NL/Professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen/Details?id=106643