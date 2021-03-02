SharpSpring, Inc.: SharpSpring Sets Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Call for Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. ET

GAINESVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2021 / SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP), a leading cloud-based marketing and sales automation platform, will hold a conference call on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

SharpSpring CEO Rick Carlson and CFO Aaron Jackson will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Tuesday, March 16, 2021

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)

U.S. dial-in number: 877-545-0320

International number: 973-528-0016

Entry Code: 441277

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at 949-574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the company's website at investors.sharpspring.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through March 30, 2021.

Toll-free replay number: 877-481-4010

International replay number: 919-882-2331

Replay ID: 40092

About SharpSpring, Inc.

SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHSP) is a rapidly growing, highly-rated global provider of affordable marketing automation delivered via a cloud-based Software-as-a Service (SaaS) platform. Thousands of businesses around the world rely on SharpSpring to generate leads, improve conversions to sales, and drive higher returns on marketing investments. Known for its innovation, open architecture and free customer support, SharpSpring offers flexible contracts at a fraction of the price of competitors, making it an easy choice for growing businesses and digital marketing agencies. Learn more at sharpspring.com.

Company Contact:

Aaron Jackson

Chief Financial Officer

Phone: 352-448-0967

Email: IR@sharpspring.com

Investor Relations:

Gateway Investor Relations|

Matt Glover or Tom Colton

Phone: 949-574-3860

Email: SHSP@gatewayir.com

