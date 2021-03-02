Pet Healthy Hemp, Inc.: Rescue Pets Get Help at Home from Pet Healthy Hemp

CBD hemp can help rescue pets with distinct needs and behavior

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2021 / With the monumental spike in rescue pet adoptions and foster applications during the pandemic, many people became first-time pet rescue owners and realized the unique nature of adjustment with rescue pets.

"Rescue and shelter dogs tend to have past traumas that can frequently lead to behavioral problems," says Licensed Veterinarian Dr. Amanda Cairncross. "CBD, calming and training a new four-legged family member can make the transition easier for everyone as the rescue pet adjusts and thrives in their new home."

"Rescue pet owners have reported benefits from CBD (hemp) as part of the introduction into a new home environment and to combat stress and anxiety," says Walter Stock, CEO of Pet Healthy Hemp, Inc., based in Dallas, Texas. "Hemp Sprinkles are an elevated food topper for rescue pets who are food-motivated and would benefit from the calming relief of hemp. Often we find that the greater sense of calm leads to a more centered and friendly demeanor of rescue pets."

Anxiety is one of the most common behavioral issues with rescue pets. This can lead to aggression towards people and pets, destructive physical behavior, poor social skills, and fear. According to the Merck Veterinary Manual, dog anxiety can have a variety of causes. Two of the most common causes of dog anxiety are fear-related and separation anxiety.

The American Kennel Club says:

Fear-related anxiety can be caused by loud noises, strange people or animals, visual stimuli like hats or umbrellas, new or strange environments, specific situations - like the vet's office or car rides - or surfaces like grass or wood floors. Although some dogs may only have brief reactions to these kinds of stimuli, they may affect anxious dogs more consequentially.

Separation anxiety is estimated to affect around 14 percent of dogs. Dogs with separation anxiety are unable to find comfort when they are left alone or separated from their family members. This anxiety often manifests itself in undesirable behaviors, such as urinating and defecating in the house, destroying furniture and furnishings, and barking.

Stock says, "It is our hope that all rescue pets feel at home as quickly and easily as possible as they embark on a new life with their new families."

About Pet Healthy Brands

Pet Healthy Brands is a Dallas, Texas, based manufacturer of all-natural dog and cat treats. Our family of consumables includes healthy, flavorful goodies for both cats and dogs. We make the world's lightest cat litter, which also incorporates a wellness indicator and odor control. We are dedicated to producing the highest quality, most beneficial, gluten-free, nutritious, tasty products for our furry friends. We strive to deliver only the highest quality, natural and safe pet products.

