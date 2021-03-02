Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 2, 2021) - The Hash Corporation (the "Company", or "HashCo"), a Canadian company positioning itself to focus on the production and sale of cannabis-based hashish and other cannabis products, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a long-term collaboration agreement (the "Collaboration Agreement") with Black Rose Organics Canada Inc. ("Black Rose"), an Ontario-based, privately-owned company licensed for the cultivation, processing and sale of cannabis under the Cannabis Act.

Under the terms of the Collaboration Agreement, Black Rose will provide the Company with up to 1,000 square feet of processing space (the "Processing Space") within a licensed facility owned by Black Rose and located in Markham, Ontario (the "Facility"), to manufacture and distribute cannabis-based hashish and other cannabis concentrates (collectively, the "Products"). In addition, Black Rose will assist the Company in obtaining the requisite regulatory approvals to produce and sell the Products and make use of the Processing Space, and supply the Company with cannabis bi-products and biomass required by the Company to produce the Products. Under the terms of the Collaboration Agreement, the Company and Black Rose will share profits 50/50 on sales of Products at channels established by Black Rose for the Company, on sales of Products cultivated and/or branded by Black Rose, and on all tolling services provided by the Company at the Facility.

About The Hash Corporation

HashCo is a Canadian company positioning itself to focus on the production and sale of cannabis-based hashish and other cannabis products. HashCo intends to apply its separation and curing techniques to produce a suite of high-quality cannabis resin products, which are all-natural and free of additives and carcinogenic solvents. The Company intends to tailor its product offerings to pay tribute to historic traditions, fragrances and tastes, while upholding the highest health and safety standards.

As of the date of this press release, HashCo is actively seeking and developing partnerships and collaborations with licensed cultivators and other strategic partners within Canada, with the goal of crafting and introducing to the regulated market authentic products which reflect quality and innovation.

About Black Rose

Black Rose is a medicinal licensed producer founded in Toronto, Canada, with a dedicated focus on establishing a world class, craft level quality product base for the medicinal community. Using the most innovative and efficient growing techniques available, Black Rose is situating itself to redefine the level of quality standards expected in both the Canadian and international markets. Black Rose intends to establish their organic and non-organic cannabis product lines adhering to the highest standards available, through proven processes with a focused attention to detail at every step.

Through strategic partnerships with reputable licensed cannabis companies in the industry, Black Rose Organics vision is to consistently elevate the standards of quality within the regulated market, and intends to do so by using the safest and most effective processes available.

For additional information on The Hash Corporation:

Chris Savoie

The Hash Corporation, Chief Executive Officer

416-371-3697

chris@hashco.ca

www.thehashcorporation.com

Forward Looking Information

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward looking statements" which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. When used in this press release, such statements may use such words as "may", "will", "expect", "believe", "plan" and other similar terminology. Such statements reflect management's current expectations regarding future events and speak only as of the date of this press release. The forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the Company's stage of development, capital requirements and future ability to fund operations, regulatory requirements, general economic, and market or business conditions. The forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In making the forward-looking statements included in this release, the Company has made various material assumptions, including, but not limited to: obtaining regulatory approvals, general business and economic conditions, the Company's ability to successfully secure and make use of the Processing Space and process, market and sell its products, the Company's ability to maintain good relationships with its partners and other third parties, market competition, and the immediate and eventual impacts of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) on the Company's proposed operations and financial condition, and market demand. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements, whether a result of new information, future results or otherwise, except as required by law. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward looking-information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

