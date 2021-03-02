Beretta Ventures Ltd.: Beretta Ventures Announces Reinstatement of Trading and Anticipated Changes in Accordance With New CPC Policy Which Became Effective on January 1, 2021

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2021 / Beretta Ventures Ltd. (the "Company") (TSXV:BRTA.H) announces that due to changes recently announced by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") to its Capital Pool Company program and changes to the Exchange's Policy 2.4 - Capital Pool Companies, which became effective as at January 1, 2021 (the "New CPC Policy"), the Company intends to implement certain amendments, some of which require disinterested shareholder approval, to further align its policies with the New CPC Policy.

Pursuant to the New CPC Policy, in order for the Company to align certain of its policies with the New CPC Policy the Company intends to obtain the approval of its disinterested shareholders for the following matters: (i) amendment of the Company's Stock Option Plan (the "Option Plan") to, among other things, become a "10% rolling" plan prior to the Company completing a Qualifying Transaction ("QT"); and (ii) to amend the escrow release conditions and certain other provisions of the Company's Escrow Agreement (the "Escrow Agreement"). These proposed amendments are described in further detail below.

The amendments to the Option Plan will: (i) allow the total number of common shares of the Company (the "Shares") reserved for issuance as options not to exceed 10% of the Shares issued and outstanding as at the date of grant, rather than at the closing date of the initial public offering ("IPO"), for options issued prior to the QT; (ii) allow the number of Shares reserved for issuance as options to any individual director or senior officer not to exceed 5% of the Shares outstanding as at the date of grant, rather than at the closing date of the IPO, for options issued prior to the QT; (iii) allow the number of Shares reserved for issuance as option to Consultants, as defined in the Option Plan, not to exceed 2% of the Shares outstanding as at the date of grant, rather than at the closing date of the IPO, for options issued prior to the QT; and (iv) require, prior to the granting of options, the optionee to first enter into an escrow agreement agreeing to deposit the options, and the Shares acquired pursuant to the exercise of such options, into escrow as described in the escrow agreement. The Company will seek disinterested shareholders' approval to these amendments to the Option Plan.

The Company will seek disinterested shareholders' approval to the Company making certain amendments to the Escrow Agreement, including allowing the Company's escrowed securities to be subject to an 18 month escrow release schedule as detailed in the New CPC Policy, rather than the current 36 month escrow release schedule in the Former Policy. In addition, subject to disinterested shareholder approval, the Company will amend the Escrow Agreement such that all options granted prior to the date the Exchange issues a final bulletin for the QT ("Final QT Exchange Bulletin") and all Shares that were issued upon exercise of such options prior to the date of the Final QT Exchange Bulletin will be released from escrow on the date of the Final QT Exchange Bulletin, other than options that (a) were granted prior to the IPO with an exercise price that is less than the issue price of the Shares issued in the IPO and (b) any Shares that were issued pursuant to the exercise of such options, which will be released from escrow in accordance with the 18 month escrow release schedule as detailed in the New CPC Policy.

The New CPC Policy does not permit any Seed Shares of the Company that were cancelled in connection with the transfer of the Company to NEX to be re-issued.

Other Changes

Under the New CPC Policy, the Company is permitted to implement certain other changes from the Former Policy without obtaining shareholder approval. As a result, the Company intends to take advantage of all the changes under the New CPC Policy that do not require shareholder approval, which became effective on January 1, 2021, including, but not limited to:

increasing the maximum aggregate gross proceeds to the treasury that the Company can raise from the issuance of Shares in the IPO, seed shares and private placement to the new maximum of $10,000,000, rather than $5,000,000 which was the limit under the Former Policy; removing the restriction which provided that no more than the lesser of 30% of the gross proceeds from the sale of securities issued by the Company and $210,000 may be used for purposes other than identifying and evaluating assets or businesses and obtaining shareholder approval for a proposed QT, and implementing the restrictions on the permitted use of proceeds and prohibited payments under the New CPC Policy, under which reasonable general and administrative expenses not exceeding in aggregate $3,000 per month are permitted; removing the restriction on the Company issuing new agent's options in connection with a private placement; and removing the restriction such that now one person has the ability to act as the chief executive officer, chief financial officer and corporate secretary of the Company at the same time.

The Company believes that the New CPC Policy is in the best interests of the shareholders as it will allow the Company to have greater flexibility and mechanisms to increase shareholder value.

The Company is also pleased to announce that its shares will be reinstated for trading, effective at the opening on Friday, March 5, 2021.

The Company currently does not have an active business and will be seeking a business opportunity that will constitute a Qualifying Transaction under the policies of the Exchange.

About the Company

The Company is a capital pool company pursuant to Policy 2.4 of the Exchange. Except as specifically contemplated in such policy, until the completion of its QT (as defined in the policy), the Company will not carry on business, other than the identification and evaluation of companies, businesses or assets with a view to completing a proposed QT. Investors are cautioned that trading in the securities of a capital pool company is considered highly speculative.

On behalf of the Board,

Scott Ackerman

CEO, CFO, Corporate Secretary and Director

For further information:

Beretta Ventures Ltd.

1600 - 609 Granville Street

Vancouver, BC V7Y 1C3

(778) 331-8505

