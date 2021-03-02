Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 2, 2021) - Greenbriar Capital Corp. (TSXV: GRB) (OTC Pink: GEBRF) ("Greenbriar") is pleased to announce that Paul Morris Forward Living Realty ("Forward Living") and Greenbriar have together partnered into a long-term Wealth Building Program for the 3,300+ Real Estate Agents managed or owned by Forward Living as a pilot program and look to expand further to Paul Morris' extensive realtor network.

Subject to full compliance and adherence to United States, California and Canadian Securities regulations, Forward Living and its 3,300+ Real Estate professionals will have the opportunity to participate in the ownership of Greenbriar stock either through unsolicited purchases of Greenbriar common shares in the open market or specific participation in Private Placements from the Greenbriar treasury at prices advantages for both the 3,300+ Forward Living professionals and existing Greenbriar shareholders.

The targeted outcome of this initiative is to allow the Forward Living Real Estate professionals an additional opportunity to participate in small increments in the large Sage Ranch 1,000 home subdivision as indirect equity owners in this project and any and all future joint venture real estate developments where Greenbriar is the developer and Forward Living the Realtor. Sage Ranch is the launch project for this Wealth Building Program and it consists of the $450 Million soon-to-be-built and much needed entry level home project in California. Benefits to Forward Living go beyond their anticipated $20 Million in earned real estate commissions by allowing agents an additional to build meaningful, durable equity as projects get built and sold.

Forward Living and Greenbriar conceived of this program in response to Forward Living's desire to stay competitive in the brokerage business where firms like Compass promote as a value-add agent participation in their anticipated IPO, eXp has created massive market value through offering stock to their agents, and similar opportunities offered by other competitors. Greenbriar can likewise benefit by further building their relationship with Forward Living and other Keller Williams offices and realtor networks as Greenbriar continues to target other entry level projects in California and beyond. The added special advantage of the Greenbriar - Forward Living Model is that in addition to having 3,300+ realtors act as brand ambassadors to this Greenbriar Forward Living Wealth Building program, is that together we are building hard assets which add opportunity to create wealth to augment opportunities of the sales commission organization.

All efforts in this wealth building program will obey and be in compliance with all securities laws and real estate laws in the jurisdictions where we operate.

About Greenbriar Capital Corp:

Greenbriar is a leading developer of sustainable real estate and renewable energy. With long-term, high impact, contracted sales agreements in key project locations and led by a successful, industry-recognized operating and development team, Greenbriar targets deep valued assets directed at accretive shareholder value.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Jeff Ciachurski"

Jeffrey J. Ciachurski

Chief Executive Officer and Director

Phone: 949.903.5906

