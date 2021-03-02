Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 2, 2021) - Fabled Silver Gold Corp. (TSXV: FCO) (OTC Pink: FBSGF) (FSE: 7NQ) ("Fabled" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has promoted its media projects coordinator Kayla Ferderber ("Kayla"), to Investor Relations Manager of Fabled. Kayla will be engaged pursuant to an agreement dated March 1, 2021 (the "Agreement").

In consideration of the services to be provided, monthly fees of CAD $4,750 will be paid to Kayla. In addition, Kayla currently holds 1,500,000 common shares and 100,000 stock options of Fabled, and she may from time to time acquire or dispose of securities of the Company through the market, privately or otherwise, as circumstances or market conditions warrant. Kayla is at arm's length to Fabled and has no other relationship with the Company, except pursuant to the Agreement.

The Agreement is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Fabled Silver Gold Corp.

Fabled is focused on acquiring, exploring and operating properties that yield near-term metal production. The Company has an experienced management team with multiple years of involvement in mining and exploration in Mexico. The Company's mandate is to focus on acquiring precious metal properties in Mexico with blue-sky exploration potential.

The Company has entered into an agreement with Golden Minerals Company to acquire the Santa Maria project, a high-grade silver-gold property situated in the center of the Mexican epithermal silver-gold belt. The belt has been recognized as a significant metallogenic province, which has reportedly produced more silver than any other equivalent area in the world.

For further information please contact:

Mr. Peter J. Hawley, President and C.E.O.

Fabled Silver Gold Corp.

Phone: (819) 316-0919

peter@fabledfco.com

kayla@fabledfco.com

